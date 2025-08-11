Techjockey Announces Strategic Entry Into US Market With Plans To Invest $2 Million And Onboard 40K

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 11, 2025 6:26 am - India's leading B2B software discovery and buying platform eyes exponential growth by bringing curated SaaS solutions to American SMBs and scaling its global seller ecosystem

New Delhi, India - 03, July 2025- Techjockey, India's largest B2B software buying platform, has officially announced its entry into the United States market, marking a significant milestone in its global growth strategy. With plans to invest $2 Million in the next 12 months and onboard over 1000 sellers across key SaaS categories, the company aims to disrupt how small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the US discover, evaluate, and buy enterprise technology.

With over 500,000+ active buyers on its platform and 2 Million monthly users globally, Techjockey is now building on its proven success in the Indian market by offering a localized and tech-enabled experience for American businesses seeking affordable, relevant software solutions.

"We see the US not just as a large market, but as a dynamic space where buyers are increasingly overwhelmed by software choices. Techjockey simplifies this journey by combining AI-driven matching with deep human expertise, especially for SMBs with limited IT resources,” said Akash Nangia, Co-Founder, Techjockey.

The expansion is also a win for SaaS vendors looking to grow their customer base in the US. Techjockey's go-to-market engine-featuring assisted sales, content localisation, demo enablement, and performance marketing-allows software sellers to get discovered, trialed, and sold efficiently without an extensive sales infrastructure.

“We're creating a revenue channel for SaaS companies-from early-stage startups to large ISVs-who want to penetrate the SMB segment but lack feet-on-street capabilities in North America,” added Arjun Mittal, Co-Founder, Techjockey.

As part of its market-entry roadmap, Techjockey will set up a US-based team across sales, partnerships, and customer success functions. The company also plans to introduce localized comparison tools, pricing intelligence, and assisted buying support tailored to the US business ecosystem.

The launch builds on Techjockey's three-year vision to generate $10 Million+ in GMV from the US market, serve over 650+ Categories of Software to American buyers, and become the go-to platform for software discovery across segments like CRM, HRTech, ITSM, Cybersecurity, and FinTech.

About Techjockey-

Techjockey is a New Delhi, India based end-to-end B2B SaaS e-commerce platform disrupting the software procurement process, founded by a former founding team member at Zomato - Akash Nangia and Ex-McKinsey Executive Arjun Mittal. Functioning as a one-stop-shop digital marketplace, Techjockey simplifies the software buying experience to be fast, effortless, and customer-oriented. From discovery to comparison, demo, purchase, and renewal management, every phase of the buying process is facilitated on the platform. With more than 15,000 software products listed in 650+ categories and over 2 million customers served, Techjockey has emerged as the one-stop shop for companies seeking efficient, data-driven, and stress-free software solutions.

Whether it's simplifying complicated SaaS choices or providing one-click demos and subscription management, the platform enables end-users to make well-informed, confident decisions.