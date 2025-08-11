MENAFN - PR Newswire) Off-Premise Innovation Advances Modernization of Legacy Mall Brands, including Auntie Anne's and Jamba

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTo Foods , the platform company behind seven iconic foodservice brands, is accelerating the modernization of its brand portfolio by partnering with DoorDash to provide drone delivery. The fast-mile delivery service, enabled by Wing , is now live in three Texas markets – including Frisco, Fort Worth and Plano – offering crave-worthy favorites from participating brands including Auntie Anne's®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's®. GoTo Foods is ushering its brands into a new era of accessibility and growth through purposeful innovation.

GoTo Foods is ushering its brands into a new era of accessibility and growth through purposeful innovation.

GoTo Foods and DoorDash Take to the Skies with Wing's Drone Delivery Service

Expanding Accessibility Through Scalable Innovation

GoTo Foods is one of the first national foodservice companies to offer drone delivery across multiple brands, expanding its longstanding partnership with DoorDash. Tens of thousands of households in Wing's drone service areas now have more ways to access mall-based brands like Auntie Anne's and Jamba. GoTo Foods is accelerating its shift to a digital-first, off-premise future with the bold launch of drone delivery, an innovative extension of its investment in convenience, access and relevance.

Next-Gen Delivery for the Gen Z Consumer

With Gen Z driving an estimated $360B in global spending*, and demanding speed, personalization and seamless access, brands within the GoTo Foods platform company are evolving to meet guests where they are. This innovation builds on the company's brand evolution strategy (spanning new store formats, immersive brand experiences and tech-forward models) to boost relevance in high-growth demographics.

"Drone delivery is one way that GoTo Foods is unlocking innovation with purpose, to expand accessibility and drive frequency," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Commercial Officer at GoTo Foods . "Today's consumer expects brands to meet them where they are, on their terms and that's exactly why we're modernizing through convenience and personalized experiences. GoTo Foods is focused on innovating in ways that are intuitive and seamless – all while staying rooted in the trusted experiences that our brands have created for decades."

Active Locations:



Frisco, TX - Stonebriar Centre

Auntie Anne's

Fort Worth, TX - Hulen Mall

Jamba, Auntie Anne's

Plano, TX - Brick and mortar locations McAlister's Deli, Schlotzsky's

Meeting the Moment with Seamless Delivery

Customers living within about four miles of participating Auntie Anne's, Jamba, McAlister's Deli and Schlotzsky's locations can order through the DoorDash app, with drone deliveries typically arriving in minutes for eligible orders. Drone delivery offers a fast, sustainable and convenient way to enjoy their favorite meals without needing to leave home or sit in traffic. Since the pilot launched in June, GoTo Foods has already seen strong early results demonstrating improved delivery speed and is continuing to test and optimize the experience. This next-gen capability is coming to life through:



Expanded reach into high-growth suburban areas , extending access well beyond traditional mall locations.

Delivery times measured in minutes , designed to help maintain ideal temperature and freshness for both hot and cold menu items. For GoTo Foods locations, DoorDash increases visibility by connecting brands with more customers and helping drive incremental sales beyond the four walls.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with GoTo Foods and help bring their iconic mall favorites directly to their customers' doors," said Harrison Shih, Head of the DoorDash Drone Program. "Drone delivery lets us recreate the magic of the in-store experience at home with the unmatched speed and convenience of autonomous technology. As we continue scaling our drone operations, we remain focused on building a world-class logistics platform that enables partners like Wing to integrate seamlessly into our ecosystem, provides a smooth, reliable delivery experience for merchants and offers consumers fast and affordable access to brands they love."

"By making it easy for brands like GoTo Foods to expand customer access to fast, fresh food deliveries from the skies, Wing continues to lead in residential drone delivery," said Kent Ferguson, Head of Partnerships at Wing. "Through our partnership with DoorDash, orders arrive to customers' homes in as little as 20 minutes, advancing what's possible today for speed and quality in the delivery experience."

By leveraging its platform company infrastructure and partnering on emerging technology like drone delivery, GoTo Foods is deepening brand relevance in a marketplace shaped by immediacy and convenience. Through shared digital engines, enterprise-scale operations and unified loyalty platforms, the company is able to rapidly test, learn and scale innovation across its portfolio, bringing future-ready solutions to franchisees and guests alike.

DoorDash customers can look for the drone icon in their app homescreen or check their address for drone eligibility at wing/get-delivery . Anyone who isn't eligible today can join the waitlist to be notified when drone delivery expands to their neighborhood. The partnership with Wing and GoTo Foods was born out of DoorDash Labs, DoorDash's robotics and automation arm. Learn more about DoorDash's drone delivery offering on the DoorDash newsroom .

Drone delivery is currently available for select orders within eligible delivery zones and may be temporarily unavailable due to weather, real-time conditions or other operational factors.

About GoTo Foods

Atlanta-based platform company GoTo Foods (formerly known as Focus Brands) is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. As of December 29, 2024, GoTo Foods, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of over 6,900 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes and bakeries in all 50 states and over 65 countries and territories under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli® and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. The iconic GoTo Foods brands benefit from strong enterprise growth engines, including marketing, digital, technology and franchise sales & development to propel growth and brand performance. Please visit and connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

GoTo Foods is proud to be CertifiedTM by Great Place To Work®, the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition and the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH ) is one of the world's leading local commerce platforms that helps businesses of all kinds grow and innovate, connects consumers to the best of their neighborhoods, and gives people fast, flexible ways to earn. Since its founding in 2013, DoorDash has expanded to over 30 countries, using technology and logistics to shape the future of commerce. Through its Marketplace and its Commerce Platform, DoorDash is driving economic vitality in the regions it serves worldwide.

About Wing

Wing , an Alphabet company, is the global leader in residential drone delivery. Our highly automated aircraft have completed hundreds of thousands of deliveries across three continents and in multiple major U.S. cities. We provide leading retail and restaurant partners with a safe, scalable, and seamlessly integrated platform that enables on-demand, last-mile delivery in minutes.

*According to a 2023 Bloomberg report.

Media Contact: Kelly Hammond, Fishman PR, 847-945-1300, [email protected]

SOURCE GoTo Foods

