Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran Says Trust in U.S. Shattered After Involvement in Israeli Airstrikes

Iran Says Trust in U.S. Shattered After Involvement in Israeli Airstrikes


2025-08-11 09:05:44
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei declared on Monday that Tehran’s confidence in Washington has plummeted to “below zero” due to the U.S. involvement in Israel’s recent attacks on Iran.

Addressing a question about the conditions for restarting nuclear talks with the United States during his weekly press briefing, Baghaei said, “We have no trust in the United States ... Israel's attack on Iran amid the (indirect Iran-U.S.) negotiations and the U.S. participation in the attack later have basically left no room for having even zero trust (in Washington).”

He emphasized that Iran has not yet made a final decision on resuming negotiations with the U.S., though dialogue and message exchanges between the two countries continue through intermediaries.

Baghaei also criticized U.S. sanctions, asserting they have undermined established global norms surrounding free trade.

The context of these tensions dates back to June 13, when Israel launched extensive airstrikes targeting several Iranian nuclear and military sites just two days before the sixth round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations. The attacks resulted in the deaths of senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians. In response, Iran launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Israel.

On June 22, U.S. forces targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan with bombings. Iran retaliated by striking the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.

After 12 days of intense conflict, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.

MENAFN11082025000045017169ID1109912191

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search