403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Says Trust in U.S. Shattered After Involvement in Israeli Airstrikes
(MENAFN) Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei declared on Monday that Tehran’s confidence in Washington has plummeted to “below zero” due to the U.S. involvement in Israel’s recent attacks on Iran.
Addressing a question about the conditions for restarting nuclear talks with the United States during his weekly press briefing, Baghaei said, “We have no trust in the United States ... Israel's attack on Iran amid the (indirect Iran-U.S.) negotiations and the U.S. participation in the attack later have basically left no room for having even zero trust (in Washington).”
He emphasized that Iran has not yet made a final decision on resuming negotiations with the U.S., though dialogue and message exchanges between the two countries continue through intermediaries.
Baghaei also criticized U.S. sanctions, asserting they have undermined established global norms surrounding free trade.
The context of these tensions dates back to June 13, when Israel launched extensive airstrikes targeting several Iranian nuclear and military sites just two days before the sixth round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations. The attacks resulted in the deaths of senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians. In response, Iran launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Israel.
On June 22, U.S. forces targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan with bombings. Iran retaliated by striking the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
After 12 days of intense conflict, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.
Addressing a question about the conditions for restarting nuclear talks with the United States during his weekly press briefing, Baghaei said, “We have no trust in the United States ... Israel's attack on Iran amid the (indirect Iran-U.S.) negotiations and the U.S. participation in the attack later have basically left no room for having even zero trust (in Washington).”
He emphasized that Iran has not yet made a final decision on resuming negotiations with the U.S., though dialogue and message exchanges between the two countries continue through intermediaries.
Baghaei also criticized U.S. sanctions, asserting they have undermined established global norms surrounding free trade.
The context of these tensions dates back to June 13, when Israel launched extensive airstrikes targeting several Iranian nuclear and military sites just two days before the sixth round of indirect Iran-U.S. nuclear negotiations. The attacks resulted in the deaths of senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and numerous civilians. In response, Iran launched multiple missile and drone attacks against Israel.
On June 22, U.S. forces targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities at Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan with bombings. Iran retaliated by striking the U.S. Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar.
After 12 days of intense conflict, a ceasefire between Iran and Israel was reached on June 24.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Stabull DEX Launches On Base: New Chain, New Token, 7 Stablecoin Pools, And Expanded Liquidity Mining Program
- Galachain, Through Landmark Shrapnel Partnership, Secures Access To China's Trusted Copyright Chain
- HTX's 2025 Mid-Year Report Showcases Robust Growth, Evidenced By 50 Million Users, $6.4 Billion Assets, And Hot Crypto's 850% Surge
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
CommentsNo comment