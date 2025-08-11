Why Is AMC Stock Rising Today? Retail Believes 'Bears Are Under Crazy Pressure'

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) stock traded over 8% higher in Monday's premarket after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter (Q2) earnings.

The company's revenue increased 35.6% year-on-year (YoY) to $1.39 billion, beating the analysts' consensus estimate of $1.34 billion, according to FicalAI data. Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 also surpassed the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.1.

Free cash flow jumped into positive territory to $88.9 million, reversing a negative cash flow of $79.2 million a year ago.

Attendance also climbed sharply, with more than 62.8 million guests visiting AMC theaters during the quarter, a 25.6% jump YoY. On Stocktwits, AMC stock experienced a 105% increase in user message count in 24 hours. A bullish user lauded the earnings report as 'amazing,' noting that the“bears are under crazy pressure and trying to cover themselves.”

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) surged more than 300% YoY to $189.2 million in Q2. AMC ended the quarter with $423.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. Operational cash flow totaled $138.4 million.

The theater chain continues to benefit from a rebound in moviegoing and a recently completed refinancing effort aimed at improving its financial health.

“In July, we closed a series of transformative transactions, including receiving more than $240 million in cash from new debt issuance, and the equitization of at least $143 million in debt, with the potential to equitize even more, up to a total of $337 million,” said Chairman and CEO Adam Aron.

Retail sentiment toward the stock improved to 'neutral' territory from 'bearish' the previous day, with the message volume remaining at 'low' levels.

AMC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:10 a.m. ET on Aug. 11, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

AMC Entertainment stock has shed over 26% year-to-date and over 41% in the last 12 months.

