Tesla Seeks Supplying Electricity to UK Homes
(MENAFN) Elon Musk's electric vehicle and clean energy firm Tesla has submitted an application to obtain a licence to provide electricity to residences in the United Kingdom.
If the energy regulator Ofgem grants approval, Tesla could challenge the major companies that currently control the UK energy sector, supplying power to homes and businesses across England, Scotland, and Wales as early as next year.
Tesla, widely recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) globally, also operates in the solar power and battery storage markets.
Despite requests for remarks, Tesla has yet to respond to an inquiry from a news agency regarding the application.
The regulator Ofgem may take up to nine months to review and finalize decisions on energy supply licence requests.
Tesla Electric already manages an energy supplier in Texas, enabling its EV owners to charge their vehicles affordably and earn compensation for feeding extra electricity back into the grid.
This recent application was submitted towards the end of last month and was signed by Andrew Payne, who oversees Tesla’s energy operations in Europe.
