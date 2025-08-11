Lion Rock Resources Reports Results From High-Resolution Magnetic Survey And 3D Inversion At Volney Project, South Dakota

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc.(the "") is pleased to announce results from a recent high-resolution UAV magnetic survey ("") and advanced 3D inversion at the Volney Project. The exMag results enhance Lion Rock's current geological interpretation of a significant gold and LCT pegmatite system across the property (). With drill permitting now it its final stages, the Company is preparing to launch its inaugural drill program at Volney, targeting priority areas defined by recent surface sampling and the new magnetic data.

Lion Rock recently announced a successful surface sampling program, identifying a continuous high-grade gold horizon over 260 meters. Rock sampling returned assay values of up to 189.5 g/t Au . Complementary magnetic data reinforce the continuity of the system and indicate strong potential for expansion. The gold-bearing structure remains open in all directions, significantly improving the project's exploration upside.

Survey Highlights

Structurally Controlled Gold System: Mineralization is most prominent in areas where pegmatite contacts meta-basalt in zones of intense shearing. Magnetic signatures around the Rusty Shaft correlate with previously reported high-grade gold samples (see Lion Rock News Release dated May 28, 2025).

3D Inversion Confirms Large Magnetic Anomaly at Depth: The exMAG survey data reveals a large, consistent magnetic high along the shear corridor, supporting the presence of a deep-seated mineralized system spanning over 1 km ( Figure 2 ).

LCT Pegmatite Correlation: Away from the mineralized shear zone, a more discrete correlation emerges between LCT pegmatite bodies and magnetic lows. The Giant Volney and adjacent pegmatites are overprinted by the mineralized amphibolite, distorting any correlation.

Structural Mapping and Drill Targeting: The survey identifies key structural breaks and lithological contrasts between gold and pegmatite systems, aiding in both regional and near-known mineralization drill targeting.

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Lion Rock, stated, "The magnetic survey has revealed a clear contrast between the gold-bearing mafic host rock and LCT pegmatite system. This will assist our team in extrapolating target areas beyond the main known horizon. Our next step is to carry out a detailed exploration plan and take full advantage of this unique and special multi-commodity project. We are particularly excited about the upcoming inaugural drill program, with permitting well underway and drilling anticipated to commence in the coming weeks."







Figure 1. First Vertical Derivative Map from the exMAG survey at the Volney Project.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 2. Cross section of advanced 3D inversion from the exMAG survey

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



About the Volney Project

The Volney property is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region ( Figure 3 ). The Black Hills have produced over 62 million ounces of gold , including from the prolific Homestake Mine, one of the most significant gold producers in North American history. The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite which remains untested at depth. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp. actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.







Figure 3. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

Maybrun Property Sale

The Company also announces that it has entered into an agreement to sell its Maybrun claims located in Ontario, Canada (the " Maybrun Property "), to an arm's length purchaser (the " Purchaser "). The Purchaser will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell the Maybrun Property to a corporation listed for trading on a recognized stock exchange in Canada or the United States (a " Subsequent Buyer "), and the Purchaser will also assume and agree to pay, perform and discharge when due any and all existing and future liabilities arising out of or relating to the ownership of the Maybrun Property.

In the event that the Purchaser successfully sells all or a portion of the Maybrun Property to a Subsequent Buyer, the Purchaser shall cause the Subsequent Buyer to issue to the Company, on or before the second anniversary of the date on which the Subsequent Buyer and Purchaser enter into an agreement setting out the terms of the subsequent sale, that number of fully paid and non-assessable common shares of the Subsequent Buyer having an aggregate value of C$200,000.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.