Ryan Coogler Confirms Black Panther 3 Is His Next Project In Works

Hollywood filmmaker Ryan Coogler is set to make a return to Wakanda. Coogler, who was recently seen in 'Sinners', confirmed his next project at an event. Speaking to Deadline, Coogler talked about 'Black Panther 3' as his "next movie", which will finally wrap the MCU trilogy led by the late Chadwick Boseman in 2018. "If it were anybody but you, I would say, 'I can neither confirm nor deny'. But we're working on it hard.... Yeah, it's the next movie," he said, as quoted by Deadline.

Denzel Washington in talks for a role?

In November last year, Denzel Washington teased about being in talks for a role in the Black Panther sequel. In an interview, he briefly shared that Coogler was "writing a part for me."

"I've been dying to work with Denzel. I'm hoping we can make that happen. I've got every intention of working with him on that movie. As long as he's interested, man, it's going to happen. He's a living legend and a great mentor for so many of us. He's all about looking out for us, now," Coogler earlier said, as per Variety.

Chadwick Boseman to be honoured posthumously

It is worth mentioning that Chadwick Boseman, who famously portrayed the character of T'Challa, reprised his role in 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War', 2018's 'Avengers: Infinity War' and 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'.

The late actor will be honoured with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame five years after his demise. The ceremony will take place on November 20.

Ryan Coogler, who directed Boseman in Black Panther, and Viola Davis, who costarred with Boseman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, will speak at the ceremony, reported People.

Boseman's wife, Simone Ledward-Boseman, is set to accept the honour at the ceremony. (ANI)

