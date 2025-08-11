Jordan, Uzbekistan Discuss Expanding Economic Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 11 (Petra) – Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yarub Qudah on Monday discussed with Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade Laziz Kudratov ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in the economic field.According to a Ministry statement, the two sides underscored the depth of historical relations between Jordan and Uzbekistan and stressed the importance of building upon them to broaden cooperation in various sectors, especially non-traditional ones, to diversify trade partnerships and strengthen private sector ties in both countries.The two ministers agreed to establish a joint committee to explore cooperation opportunities, coordinate efforts, and follow up on joint projects.Qudah highlighted Jordan's investment advantages, its access to regional and international markets, and its potential role as a gateway for the reconstruction of Syria and the expansion into regional markets, supported by bilateral and multilateral free trade agreements. He pointed to prospects in pharmaceuticals, clothing and textiles, exports to the US market, and industrial integration in extractive industries such as phosphates, potash, and fertilizers, as well as tourism, sports, digital services, and video game development.He stressed the need to pursue rapid gains through integrated projects, particularly in clothing, jewelry, and fertilizers, leveraging the industrial base and natural resources of both countries.For his part, Kudratov underlined Uzbekistan's interest in deepening economic cooperation with Jordan, noting that the Kingdom could be a gateway to Middle Eastern and African markets, while Uzbekistan could serve as a hub for the Eurasian Union.He outlined potential cooperation in pharmaceuticals, apparel for European and American markets, automotive and home appliances, information technology, and agriculture, emphasizing the need to ease visa procedures and boost tourism exchange.