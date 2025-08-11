Moci Reopens Al-Jaidah Car Company After Corrective Measures
Doha: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has announced today, August 11, 2025, the reopening of Al Jaidah Car Company, effective immediately.
This decision follows the company's successful implementation of a comprehensive set of corrective measures mandated by the Ministry addressing previous violations related to the unavailability of spare-parts and delays in providing after-sales services.
The Ministry had previously recorded 29 repeated violations against the company, which led to the temporary closure, which resulted in a closure order for 30 days.
The Ministry has decided to cease the 30-day closure after only 9 days as Al-Jaidah Car Company has now fully complied with all ministerial requirements.
Key corrective actions taken by the company include:
- Resolution of all pending customer complaints related to the unavailability of spare parts.
- Stepping up the pace and volume of supplies from the manufacturer to significantly reduce waiting times for customers.
- Boosting spare parts inventory with an urgent infusion valued at QR1.6 million.
- Payment of QR180,000 in fines for the recorded violations.
The Ministry further reiterates its firm stance against any negligence in adhering to Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection, vowing to take decisive enforcement actions to safeguard consumer rights.
