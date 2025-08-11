403
Spain’s Wildfires Consume Over 39,000 Hectares, Thousands Evacuated
(MENAFN) Spain is enduring one of its harshest wildfire seasons in recent memory, with blazes consuming tens of thousands of hectares and forcing evacuations from rural communities and UNESCO World Heritage sites, local media reported Monday.
According to Spain’s Ecological Transition Ministry, 39,155 hectares have burned nationwide from January 1 to August 3 — 9% higher than the same period last year but still 37% below the decade average of 62,235 hectares, a Spanish broadcaster reported.
Of the 4,735 fires recorded this year, 3,274 were small “conatos” (under one hectare), while 14 were large-scale wildfires exceeding 500 hectares — surpassing the 10-year average.
The ministry’s data shows that 39.96% of fires occurred in the northwest, 24.44% in the Mediterranean region, 35.27% in inland areas, and 0.34% in the Canary Islands.
Active fires persist in Galicia, where a Level 2 emergency declared for a fire in Castro de Escuadro was lifted Sunday after burning approximately 300 hectares in the Maceda municipality, Ourense province.
Other incidents include a controlled fire in A Fonsagrada, Lugo (about 150 hectares), a stabilized blaze in A Estrada, Pontevedra (20 hectares), and another in Vilarino de Conso, Ourense, causing similar damage.
Castilla and Leon faces about 10 ongoing fires. Among the most severe is the wildfire in Molezuelas de la Carballeda, Zamora, which has consumed over 3,500 hectares and forced evacuations in nearby villages.
In Leon province, the Yeres fire has led to the evacuation or confinement of roughly 800 residents and threatens the UNESCO World Heritage site of Las Medulas, known for its Roman-era gold mines.
Navarra’s Carcastillo and Murillo de Fruto towns were hit by a fierce blaze, though officials said overnight that no immediate danger to residents remains.
Other regions have also suffered. In Tarifa, Cadiz, flames prompted the evacuation of around 1,500 people and the removal of roughly 5,000 vehicles from campsites before the fire was stabilized.
Along Galicia’s Atlantic coast in Ponteceso and Camarinas, A Coruna, fires have scorched at least 110 hectares.
In Extremadura’s Las Hurdes, Caceres, firefighters stabilized a fire that consumed more than 3,000 hectares over five days, forcing roughly 200 residents to evacuate.
According to media, approximately 26,000 hectares burned in Spain during July alone.
Meteorologists attribute this surge in wildfire activity to extreme heat waves, with temperatures surpassing 40°C (104°F) in several provinces, alongside low humidity and strong winds.
Authorities warn that fire risk remains high to extreme across many regions, cautioning that even controlled blazes can flare up under adverse weather conditions.
