Russia Reports Downing 39 Ukrainian Drones
(MENAFN) Russian air defense units intercepted and eliminated 32 Ukrainian drones overnight, followed by an additional seven downed on Monday morning, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.
The ministry detailed the locations of the drone interceptions: seven over Belgorod Region; five each in Bryansk and Kaluga Regions; four in Crimea; two apiece in Oryol, Kursk, Voronezh, Ryazan, and Moscow Regions; and one over Tula Region.
Early Monday, air defense systems reportedly shot down seven more Ukrainian drones, according to the Defense Ministry.
The drone strike in Nizhny Novgorod Region resulted in one fatality and two injuries, regional governor Gleb Nikitin disclosed via his Telegram channel.
Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported that seven drones targeting the capital were neutralized within the past hour Monday morning. "Response teams are working at the site where debris fell," he wrote on Telegram.
