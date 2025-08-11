403
Russian air defenses bring down Ukrainian drones
(MENAFN) According to official reports, Russian air defense systems intercepted dozens of Ukrainian drones overnight Monday, including some aimed at Moscow.
The Defense Ministry stated that seven drones were shot down over Belgorod Region, five each over Bryansk and Kaluga regions, four over Crimea, two apiece over Orlov, Kursk, Voronezh, Ryazan, and Moscow regions, and one over Tula Region. In total, 32 drones were destroyed during the night.
Less than an hour later, the ministry announced the interception of seven additional Ukrainian drones—four over Crimea, two above Nizhny Novgorod Region, and one in Belgorod.
Several hours after this update, Moscow’s mayor Sergey Sobyanin confirmed that Russian air defenses had taken down seven more drones approaching the capital. Posting on Telegram, Sobyanin noted that the UAVs were destroyed in separate incidents and that emergency crews were handling the crash sites. No casualties or damage were reported.
Between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday, the Defense Ministry added that 20 more drones were shot down over Kaluga, Bryansk, and Moscow regions as well as the Black Sea.
In recent months, Ukrainian forces have increased long-range drone operations targeting border areas, residential neighborhoods, and infrastructure deep inside Russia. In response, Moscow claims to conduct high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities and insists it avoids targeting civilians.
While Russian air defenses frequently report shooting down dozens or even hundreds of drones in a day, falling debris has caused injuries, property damage, and interruptions to essential services.
