Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Dutch Prime Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received Monday a phone call from Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands HE Dick Schoof.

Discussion during the call, focussed on cooperation between the two countries, developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, and ways to advance international efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue through peaceful means and implement the two-state solution.