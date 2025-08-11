403
Palestine Welcomes Australia, New Zeland's Intention To Recognize Its Statehood
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed on Monday the announcement by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters of their countries' intention to recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly next month.
In two separate press releases, the Ministry said that Australia's announcement "is consistent with international law and UN resolutions and is in pursuit of peace based on the two-state solution."
The Ministry thanked Australia for its "historic" and "courageous" stance, saying it "affirms the State of Palestine's commitment to building stronger bilateral relations with Australia in all areas."
It called on other countries to initiate such recognition to protect the two-state solution and enhance the opportunity to achieve peace in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the New York Declaration.
It also called on all countries to sign and adopt the New York Declaration and assume their responsibilities to stop genocide, displacement, annexation, and to protect the two-state solution, thus achieving security, stability, and prosperity for the peoples and countries of the region and the world.(end)
