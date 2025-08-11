403
Israeli Attacks Kill Al Jazeera Journalists
(MENAFN) At least five members of Al Jazeera’s reporting team lost their lives following an Israeli aerial assault on a camp designated for media personnel in Gaza.
Among the deceased was Anas al-Sharif, a widely respected correspondent, known for his impactful coverage of the worsening humanitarian conditions in the region.
The strike took place on Sunday night when the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted a tent positioned near the primary entrance of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
The Doha-based broadcaster, Al Jazeera, promptly confirmed the deaths of four of its journalists — al-Sharif, Mohammed Qreiqeh, Ibrahim Zaher, and Mohammed Noufal.
Subsequently, the network revealed that Moamen Aliwa, a cameraman, was also killed in the attack, raising the overall number of fatalities to seven, including two other individuals.
Shortly before his death, al-Sharif posted a video on X, capturing scenes of Israeli bombardments in Gaza City.
In his final message, he referred to the “relentless bombardment” by Israeli aircraft, illustrating the intensity of the offensive.
Hani Mahmoud, another Al Jazeera journalist who was stationed just one block from the hospital, recounted hearing a powerful blast.
“I saw the sky light up, and soon after, news spread that it was the journalist camp at the hospital’s main gate,” he shared.
He also mentioned that the drone attack occurred after a period of relative calm, at a moment when numerous reporters had congregated in the area.
The head of Al-Shifa Hospital informed Al Jazeera that the IDF likely aimed directly at the tent where journalists had gathered, intensifying concerns about targeted assaults on media professionals in conflict zones.
