Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

King Meets With Saudi Crown Prince In Neom


2025-08-11 07:08:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Neom, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, in Neom on Monday.
The meeting, held at Neom Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as ways to enhance them in service of common interests and Arab causes.
The meeting also touched on current developments in the region, particularly the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
From the Saudi side, Governor of Tabuk Province Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and a number of officials attended the meeting.

MENAFN11082025000117011021ID1109911417

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search