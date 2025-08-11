403
King Meets With Saudi Crown Prince In Neom
Neom, Aug. 11 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the prime minister of Saudi Arabia, in Neom on Monday.
The meeting, held at Neom Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Saudi Arabia, as well as ways to enhance them in service of common interests and Arab causes.
The meeting also touched on current developments in the region, particularly the situation in Gaza and the West Bank.
Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, and Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh attended the meeting.
From the Saudi side, Governor of Tabuk Province Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and a number of officials attended the meeting.
