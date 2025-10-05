Trump Welcomes Putin's Proposal To Extend New START Treaty

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: US President Donald Trump today affirmed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend the New START Treaty, a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia.

Commenting on Putin's offer to voluntarily maintain limits on bilaterally deployed strategic nuclear weapons, "Sounds like a good idea," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Back on September 22, during a meeting with the Russia's Security Council, Putin announced that his country is ready to continue adhering to the treaty's quantitative limits for an additional year, provided that Washington reciprocates.

This comes in light of the treaty's upcoming expiry in February.

