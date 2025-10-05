Trump Welcomes Putin's Proposal To Extend New START Treaty
Washington: US President Donald Trump today affirmed his support for Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to extend the New START Treaty, a nuclear arms reduction treaty between the United States and Russia.
Commenting on Putin's offer to voluntarily maintain limits on bilaterally deployed strategic nuclear weapons, "Sounds like a good idea," Trump told reporters at the White House.
Back on September 22, during a meeting with the Russia's Security Council, Putin announced that his country is ready to continue adhering to the treaty's quantitative limits for an additional year, provided that Washington reciprocates.
This comes in light of the treaty's upcoming expiry in February.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment