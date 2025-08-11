Toogood Gold Commences GPR Survey At The Quinlan Gold Discovery, Toogood Gold Project, Newfoundland

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 11, 2025) - Toogood Gold Corp. (TSXV: TGC) ("" or the "") today announced that it has engaged Earth Scan Technologies Inc. ("Earth Scan") to conduct a specialized deep high-resolution Ground Penetrating Radar ("GPR") survey at the Company's 100%-owned Toogood Gold Project located on New World Island, Newfoundland.

Key Point Summary

The Quinlan Discovery1 (2022) intersected visible gold in 15 of 19 holes, with high-grade near-surface drilling intercepts, including:



23.90 g/t Au over 3.65 meters ("m"), incl. 43.22 g/t over 1.95 m 18.27 g/t Au over 4.25 m, incl. 70.31 g/t over 1.05 m;



A high-resolution GPR survey has been initiated at Quinlan to refine subsurface structural interpretation and optimize targeting for additional potential high-grade gold discoveries;

Advanced imaging technology is designed to map key structures and auriferous hosts to depths of up to 200 m, with near real-time results that can be integrated directly into this year's drill program; Results from the GPR survey could expand known mineralization and inform future drill campaigns across the 118 square kilometer ("km2") Toogood Gold Project.

1Refer to Prospector Metals Corp. ("Prospector") news release dated August 22, 2022

"The 2022 drilling discovery at Quinlan intersected high-grade, near-surface gold mineralization with visible gold observed in 15 of 19 holes. Earth Scan technical personnel and independent consulting geophysicists strongly endorse the suitability of this GPR technology with the geological and structural environment at Toogood by imaging prospective gold hosts and structures at depth with precision," stated Colin Smith, CEO of Toogood Gold Corp. "This technology has a proven track record of mapping blind and covered gold systems."

2025 Proposed Quinlan GPR Survey

Earth Scan's GPR is an innovative deep-penetrating, high-resolution technology that has been successfully deployed by junior and mid-tier exploration companies across Canada, Europe and Australia to delineate and drill gold-bearing structures. The Quinlan survey will assess the GPR's ability to map loci of dilation to assist in targeting broader zones of high-grade gold mineralization.

The ongoing survey comprises approximately 2.73 line-kilometres ("ln-km") of GPR coverage, with 100-meter line spacing covering 66 hectares ("ha") over the Quinlan Zone, and interpreted extensions along strike to the northeast and southwest (Figure 1).

All field operations will be led by Leonid Krynytskyi, a global expert in GPR technology and interpretation. Deliverables will include geo-referenced 2D GPR sections, a Leapfrog-generated 3D geological model, and interpreted datasets compatible with common geoscience software formats. Results from this survey are expected to inform current and future drill targeting and potentially broader applications across the Toogood Gold Project.







Figure 1: Plan map of proposed GPR survey, with 2022 drilling, 2025 proposed drilling, geochemistry and geology.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Qualified Person

Colin Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Smith is not independent and serves as CEO and Director of Toogood Gold Corp. and owns securities of the Company.

About Earth Scan Technologies Inc.

Earth Scan Technologies Inc. is a Canadian geophysical services company specializing in advanced Ground Penetrating Radar solutions for the mineral exploration industry. Its innovative GPR system delivers high-resolution, deep-penetrating subsurface imaging, enabling the detection of geological structures and mineralization with exceptional clarity. Earth Scan's technology has been successfully deployed across a range of global exploration projects, supporting efficient targeting and reducing drilling risk. For more information, visit .

About Toogood Gold Corp.

Toogood Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of high-grade gold deposits in Newfoundland. The Company's flagship asset, the district-scale (118 km2) Toogood Gold Project, is located on New World Island within the highly prospective Exploits Subzone - a structurally complex and underexplored district known for significant recent gold discoveries. The Project's inaugural drill program in 2022 yielded a high-grade, at-surface gold discovery, intercepting visible gold in 15 of 19 core holes, with mineralization remaining open in all directions. The Toogood Gold Project is accessible via paved highway and hosts extensive development infrastructure including electrical lines, water and proximity to tidewater.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Colin Smith

Director & CEO

Toogood Gold Corp.

For further information, contact:

Colin Smith, Director & CEO

+1 778 726 3356

...

Additional information about Toogood Gold Corp. can be found at .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information herein includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the engagement of Earth Scan to conduct the GPR survey; the scope, objectives, and design of the planned GPR survey at the Toogood Gold Project; the expected timing of survey completion and delivery of results; the ability of the technology to identify or map gold-bearing structures, dilation zones, or other geological features of interest; the integration of real-time results into the Company's 2025 drill campaign; the qualifications and role of Earth Scan personnel; the expected deliverables from the survey; the effectiveness and broader applicability of the GPR technology across the Project; and the future exploration plans of Toogood Gold Corp.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including management's expectations regarding the performance of the GPR technology, the geological continuity of mineralized structures, the timing of survey completion, and the Company's ability to advance its exploration programs as planned. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, delays in field operations or data interpretation; limitations in the accuracy or depth capabilities of the technology; unforeseen geological or logistical challenges; technical challenges with the survey; changes in exploration plans; availability of personnel and equipment; market conditions; regulatory or permitting issues; commodity price volatility; and general economic factors.

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Readers are cautioned that any potential quantities and grades discussed are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain whether further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Toogood Gold Corp.