BIT Mining Limited To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 14, 2025

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM ) ("BIT Mining" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency infrastructure company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the U.S. market close on Thursday, August 14, 2025.

About BIT Mining Limited

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM ) is a technology-driven cryptocurrency asset company that is strategically transitioning its core business toward Solana ("SOL") treasury operations. Leveraging its deep expertise in blockchain infrastructure, the Company is building an integrated ecosystem centered on SOL staking and ecosystem development. BIT Mining's legacy capabilities, including 7nm ASIC design, data center operations, and mining machine manufacturing, are being repurposed to optimize treasury efficiency and support its strategic shift toward sustainable value creation.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "future", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", "target", "going forward", "outlook" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control, which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under law.

For more information:

BIT Mining Limited

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

Piacente Financial Communications

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1 (212) 481-2050

Email: [email protected]

