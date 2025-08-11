Giani Harpreet Singh Elected Akali Dal Breakaway Faction's Chief
The participants in the election were rivals of the SAD, which is led by Sukhbir Badal, son of late Parkash Singh Badal.
Both claimed to be the original Akali Dal that came into being on December 14, 1920, to free gurdwaras from the control of 'mahants'.
The election of the party was conducted following last year's edict by the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs that tasked the five-member committee to hold a membership drive for the party and subsequently hold the organisational elections.
The rivals accused Sukhbir Badal of ignoring last year's 'hukamnama' (edict) from the Akal Takht, which called for fresh membership and unity across Akali Dal factions.
The Sikh high priests, then led by Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, had directed a reorganisation of the Akali Dal and formed a seven-member committee, led by then SGPC President Harjinder Dhami, to enrol new members.
Giani Harpreet Singh, jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib, was a signatory to the directive. However, the SAD led by Badal rejected the Takht-constituted committee and carried out its own membership drive. Later, it re-elected Sukhbir Badal as the party President in April.
Referring to last year's directive of the Akal Takht, SAD spokesperson Daljit Singh Cheema had said the directive was aimed at consolidating the SAD. He said anyone who had headed the Akal Takht couldn't compete for the post of a political party's President, indirectly hinting that the Akal Takht's former acting Jathedar couldn't become the party President.
Monday's election, held at the Gurdwara Burj Akali Phoola Singh, saw the presence of nearly 500 delegates elected from across the country under the supervision of the committee to reorganise the Akali Dal.
Earlier, Giani Harpreet Singh had said in a social media post that he could not contest the election against slain AISSF leader Amrik Singh's daughter Satwant Kaur, who is another contender for the top post, citing "she is a respected figure for him".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment