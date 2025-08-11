JA RESORTS & HOTELS MARKS SIGNIFICANT EXPANSION WITH THE ADDITION OF TWO SCOTTISH HERITAGE HOTELS TO ITS MANAGEMENT PORTFOLIO

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, Glasgow and The Bruntsfield, Edinburgh join the heritage Hospitality brand's portfolio as it announces strategic UK market entry.

JA Resorts & Hotels today announces growth of its portfolio with the addition of Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort – a historic 240-acre estate outside Glasgow, and The Bruntsfield – a boutique hotel in the heart of Edinburgh. Mar Hall and The Bruntsfield will join JA Resorts & Hotels expanding collection of boutique resorts and lifestyle hotels in Dubai and the Maldives, supporting the brand's repositioning as a globally minded, destination-led, experience-focused hospitality group.

These additions mark a significant milestone for JA Resorts & Hotels and its parent company, Dutco Group, representing the brand's entry into the UK market and a meaningful step in its international growth journey, rooted in distinctive, nurturing hospitality.

With a legacy stretching over 40 years, JA Resorts & Hotels – part of the prestigious Dutco Group – is a homegrown heritage Dubai brand renowned for its warm, authentic service and a guest-first philosophy that champions meaningful, real-world experiences. The UK expansion reflects a bold diversification beyond the UAE and Indian Ocean, as the brand brings its progressive mindset and signature service to new markets – while carefully preserving the individual character and heritage of each new property. Each property in the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio - from the mountain charm of JA Hatta Fort Hotel to the beachfront tranquillity of JA Palm Tree Court and the natural island beauty of JA Manafaru - is crafted to reflect its surroundings and deliver a distinct sense of place. Mar Hall and The Bruntsfield were chosen for their strong heritage and deep connection to their Scottish settings, making them a natural fit for a collection that celebrates authentic, destination-inspired hospitality and experiences that go beyond traditional hotel stays.

Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort:

Originally designed and built in 1828 by Sir Robert Smirke, the architect of London's British Museum, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a historic 5-star hotel set within a 240-acre estate on the banks of the River Clyde. In 2024, Mar Hall was acquired by Dutco Group and underwent a refurbishment in excess of £25 million before officially re-opening in May 2025, marking one of Scotland's most significant and anticipated hotel renovations in recent years. Mar Hall now houses 74 beautifully-restored guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and an enticing collection of grand public spaces including a sweeping staircase, 22-seater private cinema, Gaming Room and Billiards Room.

Tucked in Edinburgh's historic city centre, The Bruntsfield is a charming boutique townhouse hotel just a short stroll from iconic landmarks like Edinburgh Castle, the Royal Mile, and Princes Street Gardens. Built as a Baronial-style residence on Borough Muir in 1861, the hotel boasts an impressive heritage. Following a£1 million refurbishment completed in 2022, the hotel now features 72 stylish rooms, a vibrant restaurant and bar, a heated secret garden and spacious event facilities – all with sustainability at heart, holding a Gold Green Tourism accreditation. Under new ownership by the Dutco Group from 2024, The Bruntsfield is poised for further investment, with upcoming plans to enhance its guest rooms, dining offering and event spaces, reinforcing its appeal for both business and leisure travellers. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" width="184" align="left" hspace="12" data-bit="iit" />Speaking of joining the JA portfolio, Alistair Bruce, General Manager of The Bruntsfield, says:“The Bruntsfield has always had a strong sense of place and connection to the local community, and we are proud of the character and heritage our hotel represents. JA Resorts & Hotels' thoughtful approach to hospitality and their respect for individuality aligns perfectly with our vision. We are delighted to be part of a brand that values authenticity and is committed to investing in our continued evolution.”

ABOUT JA RESORTS & HOTELS:

A heritage UAE brand with roots dating back to 1981, JA Resorts & Hotels is built on a legacy of nurturing hospitality and thoughtful experiences. Named after the original Jebel Ali Beach Hotel, the group's portfolio includes 7 distinctive properties across the UAE and Indian Ocean - each offering its own character, but united by a shared spirit of generosity, authenticity, and care.

In the UAE, guests can choose from a collection of meaningful stays - the beachfront JA Beach Hotel, the spacious all-suite JA Palm Tree Court, and the contemporary lifestyle-led JA Lake View Hotel, all located along the peaceful shores overlooking Palm Jebel Ali. JA Ocean View Hotel, set along the vibrant Jumeirah Beach Residence promenade, offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and a lively beachfront atmosphere. Beyond the city, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is a mountain escape rooted in nature and discovery, while The Manor by JA in Al Furjan is a modern business hotel designed for comfort and convenience. In the Indian Ocean, JA Manafaru offers barefoot luxury in the pristine Haa Alifu Atoll at the northern tip of the Maldives, a place where nature and culture are deeply woven into every stay.

Adding to its experience portfolio, JA Resorts & Hotels will soon launch the JA Sports & Shooting Club - a new destination for recreation and performance, opening later this year. JA Resorts & Hotels is also a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest network of independent hotel brands, connecting over 800 hotels across 100 countries.

ABOUT Dutco Group:

Dutco Group, established in 1947 as Dubai Transport Company, has grown alongside the emirate into a leading UAE-based conglomerate with diversified interests across sectors such as heavy civil engineering, construction, dredging, oil & gas, logistics, hospitality, trading, real estate and IT. Renowned for its commitment to quality, safety and professional excellence, Dutco employs over 14,000 people across numerous ISO-certified divisions and has delivered landmark projects including Dubai Mall, major ports, highways and luxury hotels.