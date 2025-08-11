403
Russia Accuses Ukraine of Exploiting Elderlies
(MENAFN) Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has alleged that Ukraine’s intelligence and security services are coercing Russian nationals, including senior women, into executing suicide operations.
According to a statement issued on Monday, the FSB claimed that a minimum of five individuals had been targeted in these recent attempts.
The agency stated that Ukrainian operatives used deceptive tactics and emotional manipulation to lure the women via messaging platforms like Telegram and WhatsApp.
They reportedly impersonated Russian legal authorities to gain the victims' trust.
The FSB asserted that during these interactions, the perpetrators drained the women’s financial resources, including funds from bank accounts and profits from real estate transactions.
Pretending to assist in retrieving the stolen money, the women were then instructed to surveil the residences and vehicles of Russian military staff.
They were also told to collect improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from concealed storage points and deliver them—camouflaged as everyday objects—to military personnel.
The ultimate goal, according to the FSB, was to use the women as “human bombs.”
In response, the agency urged families of vulnerable individuals—especially the elderly or socially isolated, as well as minors—to “educate them about scams and the risks of being drawn into criminal or terrorist activities.”
The FSB also emphasized that genuine Russian authorities or financial organizations never request fund transfers to so-called “safe accounts” or ask for physical cash to be handed to couriers.
