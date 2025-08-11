Dharmasthala Mass Grave: SIT Gets Complaint To Reinvestigate 1986 Padmalatha Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Mangaluru, Aug 11 (IANS) In a major development, a complaint has been lodged with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the alleged mass grave case, to probe the unnatural death of Padmalatha reported in 1986 in Dharmastahala. The family of Padmalatha alleges that she was kidnapped, raped, and murdered, and that the case was subsequently hushed up.

Indravathi, a resident of Nelyadi and elder sister of the late Padmalatha, has filed the complaint urging the SIT to exhume Padmalatha's body, track down those responsible for the crime, and deliver justice.

The complaint states, "My parental home is located in the Boliyaru region near Dharmasthala. Thirty-eight years ago, my sister Padmalatha, who was studying in II PUC (Class 12) at SDM College in Ujire, never returned home after going to college on December 12, 1986. She was last seen at the Dharmasthala bus stop and then vanished. Her body was found on February 17, 1987, on the riverbank in a decomposed state."

"My father, the late Devanand, who was also a leader associated with the CPI(M), staged many protests, asserting that my sister was kidnapped, raped, and murdered. Following these protests, the government handed the case over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The case was even discussed in the Legislative Assembly, so related documents should be available," Indravathi stated.

"The then Minister, the late Rachaiah, visited our residence in Boliyaru, Dharmasthala, and assured us justice would be served. However, the police later closed the case as undetected, and we have yet to receive justice," she added.

"We suspect this was a planned case of kidnapping, rape, and murder. Hoping for justice one day, we did not cremate the body but buried it. If the body is exhumed and a proper probe is conducted, there will be clarity regarding Padmalatha's murder. I am ready to record my statement as a witness to everything I know," Indravathi stated in the complaint.

"I request you to reopen my sister's case, exhume her body from the grave, launch a fresh investigation to track the accused, and initiate legal proceedings against them," she said.

Speaking to the media, Indravathi said her sister Padmalatha never returned home after going to college. "Her body was recovered in a fully decomposed state after more than 50 days. Only bones remained, and we identified her by her clothes and wristwatch. The CID had earlier closed the case, informing us that it was undetected," she said.

"I have faith in the SIT and am confident the truth will come out in Padmalatha's case. We want the body to be exhumed and a thorough investigation conducted. I have full faith that we will get justice," Indravathi concluded.