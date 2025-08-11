Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Pauses Direct Funding for Ukraine

2025-08-11 05:18:17
(MENAFN) The United States will no longer provide financial aid to Ukraine, according to US Vice President J.D. Vance, who spoke to a news agency on Sunday.

Vance emphasized that if European nations wish to continue backing Kiev, they are welcome to purchase weaponry from American manufacturers.

“But we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore,” he stated.

This declaration came after Vance held discussions in London with various Western European and Ukrainian leaders, including UK Foreign Minister David Lammy.

As per multiple media reports, Vance’s visit was seen as a preparatory move for an upcoming summit in Alaska between the presidents of Russia and the United States.

The meeting is anticipated to focus heavily on finding a resolution to the ongoing confrontation between Moscow and Kiev.

Vance also remarked that European supporters of Ukraine should assume greater financial responsibility if they truly “care so much about this conflict.”

He further observed that “Americans, I think, are sick of continuing to send their money, their tax dollars, to this particular conflict.”

While the US is open to Europeans acquiring arms from its defense industry, Vance reiterated, “we're not going to fund it ourselves anymore.”

