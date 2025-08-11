Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia reports killing of three civilians in Ukraine assault

2025-08-11 05:13:36
(MENAFN) Russian officials reported that Ukrainian drone attacks overnight resulted in the deaths of at least three individuals in the Tula and Nizhny Novgorod regions. According to the governor of Tula, Dmitry Milyaev, two people were killed during an air raid on a civilian facility, with three others injured. He later confirmed that the attacks persisted overnight but no additional casualties or infrastructure damage were reported.

In the neighboring Nizhny Novgorod region, Governor Gleb Nikitin said that two industrial areas were targeted in the strikes. He confirmed one fatality at the scene and two others injured and hospitalized.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that its air defense systems intercepted 66 Ukrainian drones, including 12 over Tula and two over Nizhny Novgorod. Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to these reports.

