Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2025 Honors NORS Design For HM Residence In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) NORS design , a distinguished interior architecture and procurement firm based in the UAE, has been awarded the 2025 Luxury Lifestyle Awards in the category of Best Luxury Villa Interior Design for its exceptional work on the HM Residence in Kuwait.
The honor celebrates NORS design's excellence in delivering an elevated standard of living through interiors that are both timeless and refined. Located in Shamiya, Kuwait City, the HM Residence is a newly built four-story private villa designed as a multigenerational family home. Featuring a grand central lobby, custom-designed waterfall, and lush courtyard pool, the residence reflects a masterful balance of modern sophistication and personal comfort. “We are honored to be recognized for a project that so deeply represents our design philosophy,” said Sahar Ghazale, Co-Founder and Creative Director of NORS design.“The HM Residence is the result of passion, precision, and our deep understanding of our clients' vision for their forever home.” Spanning over 1,000 square meters, the HM Residence was conceptualized in 2021 and completed in 2024. NORS design provided full interior architectural services-from design layouts and working drawings to 3D renderings, furniture procurement, and continuous site coordination. The home is furnished with globally renowned brands including Elie Saab Maison, Cassina, B&B Italia, Luxence, and De Gournay, affirming the client's desire for a residence that embodies the finest in luxury design. Sustainability was also central to the design narrative. Natural marble, wood veneers, solar systems, greenery, and eco-conscious fabrics were thoughtfully incorporated, reflecting NORS design's dedication to environmentally responsible luxury. Founded in 2022 in Dubai, NORS design is the result of a longstanding collaboration between Sahar Ghazale and Rabi Samad, which began in Lebanon in 2001. The firm offers interior architecture and procurement services for high-end residential and commercial projects across the GCC and MENA regions. With over two decades of experience, Sahar leads the design vision, merging regional culture with global luxury, while Rabi leverages his background in banking and procurement to manage sourcing and execution. Together, they deliver bespoke solutions known for their quality, innovation, and authenticity. “We are delighted to congratulate NORS design on this well-deserved recognition,” said Alexander Chetchikov, CEO of Luxury Lifestyle Awards and President of the World Luxury Chamber of Commerce .“Their work on HM Residence in Kuwait proves their impeccable design vision, attention to detail, and understanding of what defines true luxury. With completed projects in Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, NORS design is strategically positioned to continue expanding its presence in the luxury design market. Visit to learn more.
