2 Years On, Iranian Wushu Athlete Returns To Chengdu And Wins At World Games

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Chengdu: Two years after his first trip to Chengdu, the bustling capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, Iranian wushu athlete Shahin Banitalebi made a strong comeback, claiming the first gold for Iran at The World Games 2025.

On Friday night when Banitalebi planted his final stance after spinning in a blur under the lights of a packed arena in Chengdu, the crowd's roar confirmed what the scoreboard showed 9.756 points, the highest of the night. It was the payoff for a daring move that even top Chinese athletes avoid.

In 2023, Chengdu hosted the FISU World University Games, and Banitalebi left with a bronze medal, but it wasn't the one he wanted. This time, he stood atop podium as the men's Wushu Nanquan-Nangun champion.

"Before I came here this time, I told myself I had to be in my best form and go beyond that bronze," the 21-year-old said.

"I'm very satisfied with today's result. This is the best outcome," he said. "Compared with 2023, the competition level is higher, and the atmosphere is more exciting."

Gold medalist Shahin Banitalebi (C) of Iran, silver medalist Mohammad Adi Salihin Bin Roslan (L) of Brunei and bronze medalist Liu Chang Min of Chinese Taipei are seen during the awarding ceremony for the men's Nanquan-Nangun final of Wushu event at the World Games 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

Born in 2004 into a wushu family in Iran, a nation thousands of miles from China but with a strong martial arts tradition, Banitalebi was surrounded by the sport from the start. His father is the head coach of Iran's national wushu team, and his mother is a wushu judge.

As the only child in the family, Banitalebi started the wushu training at nine under his father's instruction.

"At first, I wasn't that interested," Banitalebi said with a smile. "But my father is a strict man, and I didn't dare go against him."

"Wushu is unique compared to other sports. It's almost a complete physical training system, and it's helped my body and mind grow stronger," Banitalebi said. "It teaches you resilience, humility and physical health."

By his teens, Banitalebi was already a national contender, regularly standing on podiums both at home and abroad.

"When I hear the national anthem and see the flag rise, I feel incredibly proud," he said.

Wushu, which originated in China, has grown steadily worldwide. In Iran, the sport has grown quickly, with a national federation and a strong base of practitioners.

Banitalebi often communicates with younger audiences online through Instagram, showcasing the beauty and discipline of the sport.

Like many in the wushu community, Banitalebi dreams of seeing wushu one day in the Olympic Games.

"It has great atmosphere and visual beauty," he said. "I hope that wushu's presence at the World Games can help push it into the Olympics."

Now nearing university graduation, Banitalebi has set his path.

"My goal is to keep competing until I'm 30, as long as I stay healthy," he said. "I 100 percent want to be a coach like my father. But before that, I must keep improving myself every single day."