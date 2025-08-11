Singapore Loyalty Programs Market Report 2025 NTUC Fairprice, DBS, Grab, Shopee And Lazada Dominate Singapore's Competitive Loyalty Landscape

Dublin, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Singapore Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics - 50+ KPIs on Loyalty Programs Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q3 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Singapore's loyalty market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 14.4%, reaching US$501.5 million by 2025. Previously, from 2020 to 2024, the market experienced a strong CAGR of 16.2%. Prospects look optimistic, with expectations of a 12.1% CAGR from 2025 to 2029, raising market size from US$438.4 million in 2024 to US$792.9 million by 2029.



This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of end-use sectors and market segments in Singapore. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The loyalty landscape in Singapore is undergoing significant evolution driven by shifting consumer expectations and fierce industry competition. Non-expiring points and cashback rewards have become pivotal, as illustrated by NTUC FairPrice's Link Rewards and DBS Bank's Live Fresh Cashback Credit Card. These programs are leading the charge in delivering long-term value, with intense competition urging businesses to adopt consumer-centric models or risk losing customer loyalty.

Digital integration, sustainability, and multi-brand strategies are also reshaping the landscape. Platforms like GrabRewards and Yuu Rewards Club champion mobile-first approaches, aligning with Singapore's tech-savvy populace. With e-commerce giants like Shopee and Lazada amplifying loyalty initiatives, and sustainability-centric strategies like Singlife with Aviva's programs tied to government green goals, the sector is robustly dynamic. These trends underscore the importance of innovation, collaboration, and sustainability as cornerstones for market engagement and growth.

Non-Expiring Points and Cashback Rewards



Programs such as NTUC FairPrice's Link Rewards and DBS Bank's Credit Cards are popular for offering flexible, long-term engagement without point expiration, winning consumer preference.

The retail and financial services sectors demand high flexibility and immediate benefits; customer expectations are steering programs towards tangible rewards, with NTUC FairPrice leading in daily purchase incentives. This trend will persist, with businesses innovating to offer value-driven loyalty strategies to retain consumer engagement.

Group and Partner Loyalty Programs



Collaborative programs like Yuu Rewards Club offer expansive reward ecosystems across multiple brands, enhancing consumer convenience and diversity.

Such partnerships enable businesses to share operational costs while expanding customer bases, crucial in a densely urbanized market. Program expansions are inevitable, with new collaborations set to emerge, inspiring other sectors like travel and hospitality to adopt similar models.

Digitalization and Mobile Integration



The rise of mobile-based programs like GrabRewards reflects Singapore's high smartphone penetration and demand for real-time loyalty management.

Companies prioritizing mobile integration see better consumer engagement, rallying features like gamification and specialized offers. A shift toward digital loyalty programs is imminent as companies harness advanced features to maintain market relevancy.

Retail-Focused Loyalty Programs



Retail loyalty programs like NTUC FairPrice's Link Rewards dominate, driven by consistent consumer use in essential shopping activities.

These programs enhance customer engagement through daily reward offerings and spending incentives. Retailers will continue to refine loyalty features for personalized consumer experiences and habitual participation.

E-Commerce Market Influence



E-commerce platforms, notably Shopee and Lazada, are customizing loyalty programs for online consumers, encouraging repeat purchases through rewards. Loyalty programs will become more personalized as analytics aid in customized rewards and product recommendations.

Sustainability Integration



Sustainability-driven loyalty programs, such as those by Singlife with Aviva, appeal to the eco-conscious consumer aligning with Singapore's Green Plan 2030. Eco-friendly loyalty strategies offer businesses a palpable competitive edge and an appeal to younger demographics.

Singapore's loyalty market is highly competitive, dominated by players like NTUC FairPrice, DBS Bank, Grab, Shopee, and Lazada. Future shifts in the competitive landscape will involve advanced analytics and increased partner ecosystems. Anticipated regulatory changes, alongside intensified regional competition, particularly from entities like GoTo and Boost, will drive evolution. Regulatory focus on data privacy and sustainability will foster transparency and consumer-centric strategies, setting the stage for a dynamic and innovative loyalty market in Singapore.

Company Coverage:



NTUC FairPrice

DBS Bank

Grab

Shopee

Lazada

Singlife with Aviva

Dairy Farm International (DFI)

Giant

7-Eleven

GoTo (Indonesia) Boost (Malaysia)

Key Attributes:

