Singapore Loyalty Programs Market Report 2025 NTUC Fairprice, DBS, Grab, Shopee And Lazada Dominate Singapore's Competitive Loyalty Landscape
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$501.5 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$792.9 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Singapore
Report Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of loyalty programs in Singapore. Below is a summary of key market segments:
- Singapore Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Singapore Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel Singapore Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type Singapore Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type Singapore Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Singapore Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner Singapore Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms Singapore Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
Singaporean Loyalty Programs Market
