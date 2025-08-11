403
China earns relay gold medal at World Game
(MENAFN) On Sunday afternoon at the Chengdu Sport University Sancha Lake Campus Natatorium, three world records were set during the opening finswimming competitions of The World Games 2025. Host nation China earned a dramatic relay gold medal after an intense comeback in the women’s 4x100m surface relay event.
The Chinese team—Shu Chengjing, Xu Yichuan, Xie Wenmin, and Hu Yaoyao—trailed for the first 350 meters but Hu surged forward in the final leg, overtaking Colombia to clinch victory amid roaring support from the home crowd. Colombia finished a close second, just 0.48 seconds behind, while Ukraine secured the bronze medal.
Hu, 25, reflected on her performance: “I fell short in my individual event, so I was aiming for redemption in the relay. Once I drew level at the turn, I knew that they wouldn't see my wake again.”
In the men's 4x100m surface relay, Germany’s Max Poschart, who had just won the men’s 100m surface gold with a new World Games record, led his team to a commanding win, setting a new world record time of 59.35 seconds. China originally finished second but was later disqualified, leaving Ukraine and Colombia to claim second and third place on the podium.
Meanwhile, in the men’s 400m surface final, Hungary’s Nandor Kiss smashed his own world record, finishing in 2 minutes 52.68 seconds—nearly two seconds faster than his previous mark set earlier this year at the same venue. The 19-year-old said of his achievement, “I was prepared for this competition. I knew it. But taking two seconds off my best is still unbelievable.”
