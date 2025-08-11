403
Toll Of Palestinian Journalists Martyred In Gaza Rises To 237
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The number of Palestinian journalists martyred since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023, has risen to 237, following the deaths of five journalists - including two Al Jazeera correspondents - in a bombing near Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City on Sunday.
Mohammed Abu Salmiya, director of Al-Shifa Medical Complex, said an Israeli strike targeted a journalists' tent in front of the hospital, killing seven people, five of them journalists.
The Government Media Office in Gaza identified the martyred journalists as Al Jazeera correspondents Anas Al Sharif and Mohammed Qreiqea, photojournalists Ibrahim Daher and Moamen Aliwa, and assistant photojournalist Mohammed Noufal. The office accused Israel of "premeditated and deliberate" targeting, describing the attack as part of an effort to "silence the truth" and cover up what it called "genocidal crimes" in Gaza.
It urged the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and other press freedom and human rights organizations to condemn the killings, take urgent measures to protect journalists in Gaza, and hold Israeli leaders accountable.
Al Jazeera condemned the attack, holding the Israeli army and government fully responsible for the deaths of its correspondents. In a statement, the network described the incident as "a blatant and deliberate attack on press freedom," noting that Israeli officials had previously incited against Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues, who were among the last remaining voices reporting from Gaza.
According to the Gaza media office, Israeli forces have also wounded nearly 400 journalists, arrested 40 others, destroyed most of the local and international media headquarters in the Strip, and forced all local radio stations to shut down due to displacement and shortages of electricity and internet access.
