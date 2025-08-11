Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar Beaten Again At Asia Cup

Qatar Beaten Again At Asia Cup


2025-08-11 04:00:36
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Action from the FIBA Asia Cup match between Qatar and Australia in Jeddah yesterday. Qatar suffered a 110–83 defeat - their third consecutive loss of the tournament - ending their hopes of advancing. They had earlier lost to Lebanon (84–80) and South Korea (97–83) in their first two group games.

MENAFN11082025000063011010ID1109910403

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search