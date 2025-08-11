Qatar Beaten Again At Asia Cup

Action from the FIBA Asia Cup match between Qatar and Australia in Jeddah yesterday. Qatar suffered a 110–83 defeat - their third consecutive loss of the tournament - ending their hopes of advancing. They had earlier lost to Lebanon (84–80) and South Korea (97–83) in their first two group games.

