403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iraq Thwarts Planned Daesh Attacks
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iraq announced that it had thwarted a scheme orchestrated by the Daesh/ISIS extremist organization, which aimed to strike Shia worshippers in the heart of Karbala.
According to a declaration reported by an official news service, the Karbala Investigation Court revealed that 23 individuals — among them a woman — had been detained during security operations conducted throughout southern parts of the country, the Middle Euphrates region, and the capital, Baghdad.
The announcement noted that the detainees confessed to preparing assaults designed to jeopardize the safety and peace of those participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.
This religious event commemorates the conclusion of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in a historic battle in 680.
Each year, vast numbers of Shia followers embark on foot journeys to Karbala to observe the ceremony, which is considered one of the most significant spiritual gatherings within the Shia community.
According to a declaration reported by an official news service, the Karbala Investigation Court revealed that 23 individuals — among them a woman — had been detained during security operations conducted throughout southern parts of the country, the Middle Euphrates region, and the capital, Baghdad.
The announcement noted that the detainees confessed to preparing assaults designed to jeopardize the safety and peace of those participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.
This religious event commemorates the conclusion of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in a historic battle in 680.
Each year, vast numbers of Shia followers embark on foot journeys to Karbala to observe the ceremony, which is considered one of the most significant spiritual gatherings within the Shia community.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment