Iraq Thwarts Planned Daesh Attacks

2025-08-11 03:35:38
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Iraq announced that it had thwarted a scheme orchestrated by the Daesh/ISIS extremist organization, which aimed to strike Shia worshippers in the heart of Karbala.

According to a declaration reported by an official news service, the Karbala Investigation Court revealed that 23 individuals — among them a woman — had been detained during security operations conducted throughout southern parts of the country, the Middle Euphrates region, and the capital, Baghdad.

The announcement noted that the detainees confessed to preparing assaults designed to jeopardize the safety and peace of those participating in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

This religious event commemorates the conclusion of a 40-day mourning period for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, who was martyred in a historic battle in 680.

Each year, vast numbers of Shia followers embark on foot journeys to Karbala to observe the ceremony, which is considered one of the most significant spiritual gatherings within the Shia community.

