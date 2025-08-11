403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Faces Serious Water Crisis, President Warns
(MENAFN) Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a stark warning Sunday, revealing that several regions, including the capital Tehran, are confronting a "serious" water crisis.
Speaking at a gathering with Iranian media leaders in Tehran, Pezeshkian detailed the government’s ongoing efforts to combat the shortage, as reported by a local news agency.
He emphasized continuous operations to transfer water from the nearby Taleqan Dam to Tehran, aiming to secure adequate water supply for the province through the autumn season. However, Pezeshkian cautioned that the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain given the province has experienced a 45 percent decline in precipitation.
A local broadcaster revealed that the country's dam water reserves currently stand at just 42 percent of their full capacity. Data show that since the start of the current water year on September 22, 2024, only 23.56 billion cubic meters (bcm) of water have been collected in dams—marking a 42 percent drop from the 40.55 bcm recorded during the same period last year.
At a Saturday press conference in Tehran, Mohammad-Taqi Hosseinzaden, CEO of Tehran Water and Wastewater Company’s District 5, warned that the city’s dam reserves are projected to last only until late September. He urged residents to reduce their water consumption to mitigate the looming shortage.
The drought, described as "unprecedented" by Iran Water Resources Management, is identified as the root cause of the dwindling water supply since the current water year began.
In response, authorities have implemented temporary measures such as office closures and shortened working hours in affected cities to alleviate the crisis.
Speaking at a gathering with Iranian media leaders in Tehran, Pezeshkian detailed the government’s ongoing efforts to combat the shortage, as reported by a local news agency.
He emphasized continuous operations to transfer water from the nearby Taleqan Dam to Tehran, aiming to secure adequate water supply for the province through the autumn season. However, Pezeshkian cautioned that the effectiveness of these measures remains uncertain given the province has experienced a 45 percent decline in precipitation.
A local broadcaster revealed that the country's dam water reserves currently stand at just 42 percent of their full capacity. Data show that since the start of the current water year on September 22, 2024, only 23.56 billion cubic meters (bcm) of water have been collected in dams—marking a 42 percent drop from the 40.55 bcm recorded during the same period last year.
At a Saturday press conference in Tehran, Mohammad-Taqi Hosseinzaden, CEO of Tehran Water and Wastewater Company’s District 5, warned that the city’s dam reserves are projected to last only until late September. He urged residents to reduce their water consumption to mitigate the looming shortage.
The drought, described as "unprecedented" by Iran Water Resources Management, is identified as the root cause of the dwindling water supply since the current water year began.
In response, authorities have implemented temporary measures such as office closures and shortened working hours in affected cities to alleviate the crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment