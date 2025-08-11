Australia To Recognize State Of Palestine At Upcoming UN General Assembly

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Monday, August 11, that Australia will formally recognize the State of Palestine during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

According to AFP, the decision is intended to support the two-state solution, push for a ceasefire in Gaza, and secure the release of hostages. It follows similar announcements from France, the United Kingdom, and Canada, adding international pressure on Israel.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Canberra, Albanese said the move is conditional on commitments from the Palestinian Authority, including recognition of Israel's right to exist, disarming Hamas in Gaza, and holding elections.

He stressed that“the two-state solution is humanity's best hope for ending the cycle of violence in the Middle East.”

Australia has supported the principle of Israeli–Palestinian coexistence since 1947, when then–Foreign Minister H.V. Evatt backed UN Resolution 181 to create two states.

Albanese said the latest decision was reinforced by“the Netanyahu government's disregard for international law” and the expansion of illegal settlements in occupied territories.

He added that recognition of Palestine offers an opportunity to further isolate Hamas, which Australia designates as a terrorist organization.

The Palestinian Authority welcomed the announcement as“a positive step,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned it as“shameful.”

New Zealand said it will review its position before September. Currently, more than 147 of the UN's 193 member states recognize Palestine, but this new wave of recognition from Western nations increases diplomatic pressure on Israel.

Analysts say Australia's decision marks a significant shift in Western policy toward the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, potentially influencing other countries to follow suit ahead of the UN assembly.

The move underscores growing frustration among Western allies over Israel's settlement policies and its handling of the Gaza war, while signalling stronger support for diplomatic solutions in the region.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram