Israel murderers five journalists in planned assassination
(MENAFN) Two Al Jazeera correspondents, Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea, were killed on Sunday in Gaza City during an Israeli airstrike that struck a tent used by journalists near Al-Shifa Hospital, according to the Gaza Media Office. Three other Al Jazeera journalists also lost their lives in the same incident.
The director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza confirmed, “Al Jazeera correspondents Anas al-Sharif and Mohamed Qraiqea were martyred in an Israeli strike on their tent,” without offering additional details. Al Jazeera later officially confirmed their deaths.
In a statement early Monday, Al Jazeera Media Network condemned what it described as a “planned” assassination of its journalists and cameramen in Gaza, calling it “a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza.” The network added, “The order to kill Anas al-Sharif, one of Gaza’s bravest journalists, and his colleagues is a desperate attempt to silence voices ahead of the occupation of Gaza.”
The statement also alleged that “many Israeli army officials repeatedly incited and called for targeting Anas al-Sharif and his colleagues,” holding “the occupation army and its government responsible for targeting and assassinating its team.” It further denounced “the assassination of our correspondents by the Israeli occupation forces” as a deliberate attack on press freedom.
The Gaza Media Office reported that the total number of journalists killed since Israel’s assault on Gaza began on Oct. 7, 2023, has now reached 237. The other journalists killed in the same strike were identified as photojournalists Ibrahim Dahir and Moumin Alaywa, and assistant photojournalist Mohammed Noufal. The office stated, “The assassination was carried out with premeditation and deliberation, through a deliberate, intentional, and direct targeting of the journalists’ tent in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City. This heinous crime also resulted in the injury of several other fellow journalists.”
The director of the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, Dr. Mohammed Abu Salmiya, said that the death toll from the strike outside the hospital’s gate had risen to seven, including five journalists. The Israeli military acknowledged killing al-Sharif in Gaza City but did not address the deaths of Qraiqea and the other journalists.
In a will written on Aug. 6 and released after his death, al-Sharif left a deeply personal farewell: “This is my will, and my final message. If these words reach you, know that Israel has succeeded in killing me and silencing my voice. Peace be upon you and Allah’s mercy and blessings.” He reflected on his life, his work, and his unwavering commitment to his people, urging others to “hold fast to Palestine” and to care for his children, wife, and mother. He concluded with a prayer, “Do not forget Gaza … And do not forget me in your sincere prayers for forgiveness and acceptance.”
Israel continues to face growing global criticism for its military campaign in Gaza, which has killed more than 61,000 people since October 2023, leaving the territory in ruins and on the brink of famine. In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. Israel is also the subject of a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.
