Russia stops short of denial on UK submarine tracking
(MENAFN) Andrei Kelin, Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom, has not refuted claims that Russia has installed sensors in the waters near Great Britain to track the movements of UK nuclear submarines.
During an appearance, Kelin was asked directly if he disputed the allegations, to which he replied, "No." He elaborated, "I am not going to deny it, but I wonder whether we really have an interest in following all the British submarine with very old outdated nuclear warheads... all these threats are extremely exaggerated."
When Kuenssberg pressed him further, Kelin stated, "I'm denying existence of threats for the United Kingdom. This threat has been invented, absolutely, there is no threat at all from Russia to the UK."
Kelin's comments come in the wake of a report released earlier this month, which indicated the presence of what are believed to be Russian sensors in the waters surrounding Britain. The investigation suggested that these devices were deployed by Moscow to collect intelligence on the UK's four Vanguard-class submarines, which are armed with nuclear missiles.
