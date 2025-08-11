403
Malaysia Urges Nuclear-Weapon States To Ratify SEANWFZ Protocol
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 (KUNA) -- Malaysia has called on nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the Protocol to the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Treaty without delay.
"Malaysia reaffirms its commitment to the SEANWFZ Treaty. We urge nuclear-weapon states to sign and ratify the Protocol without delay," Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof told the 12th ASEAN Network of Regulatory Bodies of Atomic Energy (ASEANTOM) meeting.
According to the BERNAMA News Agency, Fadillah highlighted Malaysia's structured assessment of nuclear power as a potential clean energy source.
The assessment, aligned with the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), is aims at diversifying energy sources, strengthening long-term energy security, reducing carbon emissions and cutting dependence on fossil fuels.
The Nuclear Energy Program Implementing Organization (NEPIO), under MyPOWER Corporation, has been tasked with coordinating preparatory efforts in line with guidelines by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
In a related development, Fadillah announced that the Department of Atomic Energy Malaysia would launch the Gamma Spectrometry Water Monitoring System (GSWMS) under the 12th Malaysia Plan, a technology designed to enhance the nation's capacity to detect and respond swiftly to any radiological threats in water sources.
He also emphasized that the deployment of nuclear energy and advanced technologies must be supported by strong regulatory frameworks, rigorous safety protocols and transparent international cooperation.
"Our cooperation under ASEANTOM is not merely technical, it is deeply strategic. It reflects our shared responsibility to ensure that atomic energy serves sustainable development, strengthens regional stability and secures the well-being of our future generations," he added.
The two-day meeting gathers regulators from ASEAN member states, the IAEA and dialogue partners to discuss regional nuclear safety, security and safeguards. (end)
