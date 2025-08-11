Tokyo-Based Precious Metal Plating Experts MITSUYA Launches US Market Expansion
Featured Precious Metal Finishes
Tokyo-based Mitsuya Plating
Miysuya Gold Tin Alloy Plating for Semiconductors
Now Offering Precision Plating Services for US-based Semiconductor, Medical Device and Aerospace ManufacturersMitsuya has a long track record and excels in precise cutting-edge surface treatments and unique finishing technologies; we are excited to partner with their team to expand the US market” - Greg Wible, Japan USA Precision ToolsLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Simulcasting today from the Company HQ in Tokyo and US Agency Office in Long Beach, MITSUYA is launching a new US market expansion campaign offering its Expert Precious Metal Plating Services for semiconductor, medical device and aerospace applications in the US market. MITSUYA announced it has entered into a US Business Development & Sales Agency Agreement with California-based JAPAN USA PRECISION TOOLS.
“Mitsuya has a long track record and excels in precise cutting-edge surface treatments and unique finishing technologies; we are excited to partner with their team to expand the US market,” said Greg Wible, Director at Japan USA Precision Tools.
STRATEGIC PLATING SOLUTIONS
MITSUYA precious metal Strategic Plating Solutions include Rhodium, Indium, Platinum, Gold Tin, Hard Silver and Stainless Steel without Nickle finishes. In the wordwide Automotive OEM sector, for vehicles integrated with sensors, over 40% of the market utilizes Mitsuya plated sensors.
Many US customers have already benefited from Mitsuya services, including:
1. Tin Plating on aluminum substrate / Automobile OEM
2. Hard Gold Plating on contacts / Communication Equipment Manufacturer
3. Gold-Tin Alloy High strength solder plating / Semiconductor IC Inspection Equipment
ABOUT
MITSUYA
Founded in 1931, MITSUYA CO. LTD. is the worldwide leader in precious metals plating. With a team of over 300 dedicated employees and a network of 4 plants across Japan, MItsuya specializes in various advanced plating processes particularly suited for automotive, medical, aerospace and semiconductor industries worldwide including gold, silver, rhodium, indium, palladium and more.
JAPAN USA PRECISION TOOLS
B2B Marketing and Sales Agency formed in 2022 and led by long-time industry veterans. JUPT focuses on precision machines, accurate made-to-order tooling and precious metals plating for tight tolerance applications
###
MITSUYA and Japan USA Precision Tools are either registered trademarks or service trademarks of their respective owners in the United States, Japan and/or other countries.
For more information, press only:
PR Contact: Socal Digital Agency
Email: ...
For more Plating Specs, Quotes & Ordering information:
JAPAN USA PRECISION TOOLS
MITSUYA JAPAN
Greg Wible
Japan USA PRecision Tools
+1 562-883-0310
...
Misuya Plating Company Introduction
