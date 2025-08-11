Maniesh Paul, Son Ditch Screens For One Hour Of 'Pure Sports'
The two can be seen fully geared up in the pictures. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote,“The best feeling!! No I pad No PlayStation No tv One hour of PURE SPORTS!! With my best partner! Nothing can beat that Just a tip, spend as much time with your children as possible Play sports Board games Teach them to win and embrace the losses and move on! Fall down 7,get up 8!!! Trust me nothing beats that!!! Thanks @fightorsports for the excellent kits (sic)”.
Manish Paul is a well-known sports and fitness enthusiast. He also enjoys attending live matches at stadiums.
Maniesh, the popular host of television, became well-known for hosting a number of reality shows, such as 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Dance India Dance Lil Masters', 'Indian Idol', and 'Nach Baliye'.
He also made his Bollywood debut with a comedy thriller 'Mickey Virus', where he played a computer hacker. His most recent major release was 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. He is currently preparing for his next film, 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari', in which he stars alongside Varun Dhawan.
Maniesh Paul keeps sharing special moments with his children and family on social media . Last year, Manish, who is well-known for his deft comedic timing and adaptable hosting skills, wished Happy birthday to his 'mini me'. Paul also shared a series of beautiful throwback pictures of himself with his son, who is celebrating his eighth birthday, on Instagram. Taking to his instagram handle, Maniesh wrote, "And in no time he is 8 today! Happy Birthday mini me... Be the wonderful heart you are always!! Jo karna hai dil se kar! Fly my baby! and conquer”. He also tagged his wife in the post and wrote,"Sanyukta Paul congrats to us! Love you", followed by a heart emoji.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment