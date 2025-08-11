403
UN Security Council Denounces Escalation of Violence in Sweida
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council on Sunday strongly condemned the recent attacks on civilians in Sweida, a predominantly Druze area in southern Syria.
In a presidential statement, the council expressed profound concern over the spike in violence in the Sweida governorate since July 12, highlighting mass killings and significant displacement across the region. It urged all parties involved to respect the ceasefire and protect civilians regardless of their ethnic or religious identity.
The council also endorsed investigations initiated by Syria’s interim authorities, emphasizing that these probes must be credible, swift, transparent, impartial and comprehensive in accordance with international standards, guaranteeing accountability and that all perpetrators of violence are brought to justice.
Additionally, the Security Council voiced strong opposition to any negative or harmful interference in Syria’s political, security, and economic transition.
It reiterated that the political process in Syria must be inclusive, Syrian-led, and Syrian-owned, reflecting the council’s commitment to a lasting solution in the conflict-ridden nation.
