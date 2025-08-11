Saudi Arabia Food Packaging Market Size To Hit $2552.5 Million By 2033: Key Trends & Outlook

MENAFN - IMARC Group) Saudi Arabia food packaging market size reachedin 2024. The market is projected to reachby 2033, exhibiting a growth rateduring 2025-2033. Growing demand for convenient, sustainable, and innovative packaging solutions is driving the expansion of the Saudi Arabia food packaging market.

Market size (2024): USD 1,741.4 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 2,552.5 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 4.25%

Increasing adoption of eco-friendly materials and smart packaging technologies is shaping the Saudi Arabia food packaging market landscape.

Rising processed food consumption and growing sustainability regulations are fueling demand for innovative and recyclable food packaging solutions. Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia food packaging market include Flex Pack (ENPI Group), Napco National, National Plastic Factory, Packaging Product Company, Printopack, Salman Group, Saudi Arabian Packaging Industry WLL (SAPIN) (Al Suhaimi Holding Company), Smart Pack Flexible Packaging

How Is AI Transforming the Food Packaging Market in Saudi Arabia?



Nearly 27% of major food suppliers in Saudi Arabia now use AI-powered tracking systems to better manage imports and reduce food loss, making operations more reliable.

Government initiatives like Vision 2030 and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program are accelerating AI adoption in packaging to improve efficiency, sustainability, and food safety nationwide.

AI-driven automation is helping local companies cut labor costs while speeding up food packaging, sorting, and labeling-boosting productivity and ensuring quality products reach shelves faster.

New government-private partnerships, including recent MoUs with tech giants, focus on launching“smart farms” and smart packaging, using AI tools to monitor quality and limit environmental impact on a national scale. Saudi intelligent packaging is transforming into a $6.9b market, fueled by AI analytics, smart sensors, and real-time monitoring for food safety, shelf life, and supply chain transparency.

Saudi Arabia Food Packaging Market Trends and Drivers



Growing shift toward biodegradable and compostable packaging materials is driven by environmental concerns and strict Saudi sustainability regulations.

Increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods boosts the need for lightweight, durable, and user-friendly packaging solutions.

Rising adoption of smart packaging with QR codes and freshness indicators enhances product traceability and consumer engagement in the market.

Expanding e-commerce grocery sector is fueling demand for robust, protective, and tamper-evident food packaging for safe product delivery. Government initiatives promoting recycling infrastructure are encouraging manufacturers to invest in sustainable, reusable, and recyclable packaging innovations.

Saudi Arabia Food Packaging Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Packaging Type Insights:



Flexible

Paper and Paperboard

Rigid Plastic

Glass

Metal Others

Application Insights:



Bakery, Confectionary, Pasta, and Noodles

Dairy Products

Sauces, Dressings, and Condiments

Snacks and Side Dishes

Convenience Foods

Meat, Fish, and Poultry

Fruits and Vegetables Others

Regional Insights:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Food Packaging Market



May 2025: Saudi Arabia signed an MoU with Sidel to localize advanced packaging, targeting energy savings up to 20% and 51 tonnes less CO2 emissions.

April 2025: ULMA Packaging launched high-performance Flow Pack and VFFS solutions in Riyadh, reducing packaging downtime and material usage while boosting regional food safety and hygiene. April 2025: Saudi Food Manufacturing Expo showcased 550+ exhibitors' innovations, including AI-driven supply chains, robotics, and sustainable automation, attracting global investments and strategic partnerships.

