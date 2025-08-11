E-Commerce Company Offers Canadian Expats And Americans A Taste Of Canada

Canadian Food and Beverage - We ship to the USA

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Did you know there are a few million Canadians permanently living and working in the United States? Many of them miss some of the tastes of home they were used to finding on grocery shelves back home. CanadianFoodtoUsa is an online ecommerce business based in Hamilton, Ontario offering their fellow Canadians an opportunity to purchase those missed food and beverage products from their website, as well as some fun merchandise and souvenirs. It's not just for Canadians though.

The business has many American customers who have perhaps visited Canada and sampled a particular food item or beverage only to discover it isn't available in the States. Most U.S. grocery stores don't sell these products. Owner Ian White says "Our coffee, candy, and ketchup chips are very popular with Americans as are some of our cereals which are free of certain additives and dyes. A slogan on one of our t-shirts says "What Unites Us Is Greater Than What Divides Us" and this is one example. We all love to eat!"

Originally launched in 1999 as CanadianFavourites, the idea for the business was sparked when one of the current owners, who has dual citizenship, was living in Florida at the time. He was missing his Strub's pickles and Tim Hortons coffee and asked a family member to send them. The owner said "We felt that if I was missing some of my favourite foods, there must be many more like me who are feeling the same way". It grew quickly through word of mouth, support from Canadian clubs and organizations, and media coverage. Customers included Canadian embassies, celebrities, and film sets around the world.

That original business sold in 2008, but was started up again during the pandemic with a name change and an even larger selection. Their customers have helped build the site through product requests and suggestions for merchandise as well as food items. Some of the original customers from the first business have discovered them again. "It's been a lot of fun reconnecting and catching up after all these years and they are still ordering the same products!"

Currently there are over 900 products listed on the site including chocolate, chips, the bakery, cereal, sauces, jams, beverages, and more. All products sell but all-dressed and ketchup chips, chocolate, cereal, and cookies top the list. And who knew Dempster's Malt Bread was so popular!

Some products that are uniquely Canadian are Butter Tarts, Nanaimo Bars, Poutine, Smarties, Coffee Crisp and Aero chocolates, Jos Louis, Wine Gums, Hawkins Cheezies, Hickory Sticks, and of course the holy grail of Canadian snacks - ketchup chips from all the major brands! One of the blogs on the website describes the differences between Canadian and American chocolate.

Canadian Food To USA is registered with the FDA and shipping has been seamless. These products are protected under CUSMA.

Whether you're a long-stay snowbird, a permanently transplanted Canadian, or have visited Canada and discovered a new food or beverage, there is now an easy, safe and secure way to order those hard to find favourites. "We really enjoy what we do and although it can be a lot of work, it's great to connect with Canadians and our American customers every day and to hear their stories"

