403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Firefighters Bring Huge Blaze In France Under Control
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Firefighters have contained a massive wildfire in southern France but still face a "complicated" struggle, but officials warned Sunday that scorching heat and dry winds could reignite the blaze.
The fire, which has ravaged a vast area of France's southern Aude department, killing one person and injuring several others, comes as parts of the Mediterranean region face a heatwave.
"The fire is now under control. This still requires continued mobilisation. We must hold on and not weaken," Amelie Trioux, chief of staff of the Aude prefect, told a press briefing.
Authorities said that hot, dry winds Sunday – similar to those on the day the blaze began – and a heatwave would make the work of firefighters more difficult.
Some 1,300 firefighters were drafted in to stop the blaze from flaring up amid fears that winds blowing around 50kph (30mph) could fan lingering hot spots.
The blaze – the largest in at least 50 years – tore through 16,000 hectares of vegetation, disaster officials said.
Temperatures in the coming days are expected to hit 42° Celsius in some areas, according to national weather service Meteo France.
In Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, a 65-year-old woman was found dead on Wednesday in her home, which was devastated by flames.
Authorities said one resident suffered serious burns and four others were lightly injured, while 19 firefighters were hurt, including one with a head injury.
Thirty-six houses were destroyed, others damaged, and more than 20 agricultural sheds burned.
For livestock farmers in Fontjoncouse, the fire has ravaged grazing land and wiped out much of their flocks, fuelling outrage among those who said they did not have time to evacuate their animals.
Emmanuelle Bernier said she was "extremely angry" when she returned to a devastating scene, finding the pen that had housed her herd of goats in ruins, with 17 animals – some close to giving birth – lost in the fire.
"I will definitely change jobs. This will change my whole life," she said.
Bernier's property now holds only a few geese and two sick goats after she entrusted her surviving sheep to a local winegrower, as the farm was too damaged for them to stay.
However, as she surveyed the scorched landscape, Bernier voiced some hope for the future.
"There's still a little life left," she said.
Experts warn that European countries are becoming ever more vulnerable to such disasters due to intensifying summer heatwaves linked to global warming.
Residents of southern France said the high temperatures are becoming unbearable, especially for the most vulnerable, including the elderly or children.
"I've never experienced a heatwave as hard to bear as this year, said Monique Beluy, 81, in the southern city of Marseille, who worries about living alone.
I'm feeling less and less calm given my age and my health. I know I'm more vulnerable," she said.
The heatwave is forecast to peak between today and Tuesday, but high temperatures are likely to persist through the end of the week, according to Meteo France.
The fire, which has ravaged a vast area of France's southern Aude department, killing one person and injuring several others, comes as parts of the Mediterranean region face a heatwave.
"The fire is now under control. This still requires continued mobilisation. We must hold on and not weaken," Amelie Trioux, chief of staff of the Aude prefect, told a press briefing.
Authorities said that hot, dry winds Sunday – similar to those on the day the blaze began – and a heatwave would make the work of firefighters more difficult.
Some 1,300 firefighters were drafted in to stop the blaze from flaring up amid fears that winds blowing around 50kph (30mph) could fan lingering hot spots.
The blaze – the largest in at least 50 years – tore through 16,000 hectares of vegetation, disaster officials said.
Temperatures in the coming days are expected to hit 42° Celsius in some areas, according to national weather service Meteo France.
In Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, a 65-year-old woman was found dead on Wednesday in her home, which was devastated by flames.
Authorities said one resident suffered serious burns and four others were lightly injured, while 19 firefighters were hurt, including one with a head injury.
Thirty-six houses were destroyed, others damaged, and more than 20 agricultural sheds burned.
For livestock farmers in Fontjoncouse, the fire has ravaged grazing land and wiped out much of their flocks, fuelling outrage among those who said they did not have time to evacuate their animals.
Emmanuelle Bernier said she was "extremely angry" when she returned to a devastating scene, finding the pen that had housed her herd of goats in ruins, with 17 animals – some close to giving birth – lost in the fire.
"I will definitely change jobs. This will change my whole life," she said.
Bernier's property now holds only a few geese and two sick goats after she entrusted her surviving sheep to a local winegrower, as the farm was too damaged for them to stay.
However, as she surveyed the scorched landscape, Bernier voiced some hope for the future.
"There's still a little life left," she said.
Experts warn that European countries are becoming ever more vulnerable to such disasters due to intensifying summer heatwaves linked to global warming.
Residents of southern France said the high temperatures are becoming unbearable, especially for the most vulnerable, including the elderly or children.
"I've never experienced a heatwave as hard to bear as this year, said Monique Beluy, 81, in the southern city of Marseille, who worries about living alone.
I'm feeling less and less calm given my age and my health. I know I'm more vulnerable," she said.
The heatwave is forecast to peak between today and Tuesday, but high temperatures are likely to persist through the end of the week, according to Meteo France.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- FBS Analyzes Cryptocurrency Market Trends In H1 2025 And Outlines Key Drivers For H2
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment