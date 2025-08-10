Semiconductor Seals Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$1.5 Billion In 2030, Says Stratview Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Detroit, Aug. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global semiconductor seals market size was valued at US$0.9 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$1.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.

Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global semiconductor seals market , which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.

Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$0.9 billion Market Size in 2030 US$1.5 billion Growth (CAGR) 8.1% during 2024-2030 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2030 US$8.82 Billion Leading Application Type Etching/Cleaning Leading Material Type FFKM Leading Product Type O-rings Leading Motion Type Static Seals Leading End-User Type Aftermarket Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Semiconductor Seals Market:

The global Semiconductor Seals Market is segmented based on application type, material type, product type, motion type, end-user type, and region.

Based on Application Type –



The semiconductor seals market is segmented into lithography, etching/cleaning, deposition, process diagnostics, and other processes. Etching/Cleaning is expected to remain the biggest demand generator for sealing solutions. The category is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing application in the market during the forecast period . For etching/cleaning processes, preferred materials are FFKM, FKM, and PTFE, as this process possesses corrosive liquids, and the material must possess chemical resistance, plasma resistance, and thermal stability. Increasing demand for cleaning/etching equipment in the wake of growing demand for small devices such as smartphones, laptops, and other consumer goods. High vacuum performance, chemical resistance, thermal stability, low outgassing, and permeation are key requirements of the seals used in deposition applications.



Based on the Product Type –



The market is segmented into O-rings, bonded door seals, energized seals, and others. O-Rings are expected to remain dominant, whereas Bonded Door Seals are expected to be the fastest-growing product in the market during the forecast period . O-rings are widely used because of their flexibility, ease of use, and inexpensive production methods. They are considered versatile seals for static applications and are used either as a single-sealing element or as energizing elements for two-component seals and wipers. There is an increasing requirement for O-rings due to the shift from batch to single-wafer processing by the semiconductor industry. Bonded door seals simplify installation, reduce particle generation, extend lifespan, and speed up maintenance compared to other alternatives. Applications include gate valves, slit valve doors, and other applications employing an O-ring. Key players in the market also offer custom-molded design seals using materials ranging from basic elastomer grades to leading-edge, high-specification compounds that are specifically developed for semiconductor equipment applications.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following:



The Asia-Pacific region is a major center for electronics manufacturing, encompassing consumer electronics, automotive components, and industrial equipment. Key economies are actively promoting the domestic semiconductor industry through aggressive investment policies and subsidies. Countries, such as China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, are the growth engines of the semiconductor seals market. These countries account for more than 70% of global semiconductor production. The region has a presence of major semiconductor manufacturers such as Samsung, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Hynix, Toshiba, and Fujitsu. The ongoing "Chip War" between the US and China is fueling a fierce battle for dominance in the semiconductor market. The USA constitutes around 50% of the chip design market globally, and the country is also focusing on manufacturing ~20% of the world's most advanced logic chips by the end of the decade.



Semiconductor Seals Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.



An expected recovery in the economy and expected growth in the semiconductor industry.

Growth in the semiconductor equipment market. Growing investment by countries in semiconductors.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Semiconductor Seals Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:



DuPont de Nemours

Greene Tweed & Co., Ltd.

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP

Valqua Ltd.

Trelleborg SE

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

MNE Co., Ltd.

Precision Polymer Engineering Limited EnPro Industries, Inc.



