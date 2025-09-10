Billie Anderson
Billie is a Ph.D. Candidate in Media Studies in the Faculty of Information and Media Studies. Her research interests lie primarily in the interconnection between narratives of disability and Hollywood cinema, focusing specifically on the prevalence of disabled aesthetics, tropes, and individual characteristics in Hollywood top-box office films.
With academic grounding in semiotics, film and critical theory, and disability studies, her other interests include the aesthetics of horror, stand-up and sitcom comedy (particularly of“punching up/punching down” humour), the intersection of race, gender, and disability, and mimetics.
Billie grew up in Regina, Saskatchewan and is now living in Toronto. She holds a BA from Western University and King's University College (Disability Studies and Psychology), and an MA from York University (Critical Disability Studies).Experience
-
–present
PhD student , Western University
-
2019
York University, MA in Critical Disability Studies
