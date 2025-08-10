Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Chinese embassy in Uganda holds sendoff ceremony for Uganda students

2025-08-10 09:58:51
(MENAFN) On Friday, the Chinese Embassy in Uganda hosted a farewell event for 39 Ugandan students who will be studying various subjects in China under government-funded scholarships.

At the ceremony, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong highlighted that these scholarships symbolize the strengthening relationship between the two nations. He noted that over the years, many Ugandan students have studied in China, with numerous alumni returning to hold key positions in Uganda’s government, business sector, academia, and other fields. Zhang told the students, "You will soon join this growing network of Ugandan-Chinese alumni who serve as bridges of friendship and cooperation between our two nations."

The ambassador encouraged the students to embrace the opportunity to experience new cultures, share Uganda’s story while abroad, and upon returning home, relay their experiences in China to others.

Doreen Akunda, who leads the China Alumni Association in Uganda, reminded the scholarship recipients to remain dedicated to their studies while in China. Additionally, Lynn Ankunda Nuwagaba, a former scholarship recipient, shared helpful tips for adjusting to life in China.

