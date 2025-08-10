Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vietnam's Leader To Lam Set to Make First Visit to S. Korea

2025-08-10 09:53:11
(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is set to host Vietnam’s top leader, To Lam, for summit talks next week. The presidential office announced the visit on Thursday, noting that Lam's four-day trip, beginning Sunday, will be the first by a foreign head of state since Lee assumed office in June.

The summit, scheduled for Monday, is expected to focus on deepening collaboration across various sectors, including trade, investment, and high-speed rail. According to presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung, "The two leaders plan to have in-depth discussions on political, security, trade and investment issues, as well as future strategic areas, such as nuclear power, high-speed rail, smart cities, and science and technology."

Quoted by a Seoul-based news agency, Kang also emphasized Vietnam's importance, stating, "Vietnam is one of our key comprehensive strategic partners and a core partner for cooperation among ASEAN," the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

