403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Teenager Gets Detained After Shooting Incident
(MENAFN) In the early hours of Saturday, a 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody following a shooting incident in New York City's Times Square.
The gunfire erupted around 01:20 EDT (05:20 GMT) near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, beneath the towering advertisements in one of the busiest tourist destinations worldwide.
The police have not disclosed the teenager’s identity, and formal charges are still pending.
Authorities reported that a 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot, a 65-year-old man was struck in the left leg, and an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze injury to her neck.
All three victims were transported to the hospital and remain in stable condition.
The Times Square shooting broke out during an altercation outside a Raising Cane's chicken restaurant.
According to the New York Police Department, the incident originated from a disagreement. Law enforcement officials recovered a handgun at the scene.
This event follows last month’s shooting at an office building in Midtown Manhattan, which resulted in the deaths of four employees.
The suspected shooter, a 27-year-old from Nevada, was believed to have been targeting the National Football League offices.
New York police have noted that the city has experienced historically low levels of gun-related violence in recent months.
The recent shooting incident arrives just three months ahead of the New York mayoral election, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal agents in Washington DC to combat crimes attributed to youth.
On Friday, President Trump directed federal agents onto the streets of Washington DC to address what he described as "totally out of control" crime rates.
The gunfire erupted around 01:20 EDT (05:20 GMT) near West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue, beneath the towering advertisements in one of the busiest tourist destinations worldwide.
The police have not disclosed the teenager’s identity, and formal charges are still pending.
Authorities reported that a 19-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot, a 65-year-old man was struck in the left leg, and an 18-year-old woman suffered a graze injury to her neck.
All three victims were transported to the hospital and remain in stable condition.
The Times Square shooting broke out during an altercation outside a Raising Cane's chicken restaurant.
According to the New York Police Department, the incident originated from a disagreement. Law enforcement officials recovered a handgun at the scene.
This event follows last month’s shooting at an office building in Midtown Manhattan, which resulted in the deaths of four employees.
The suspected shooter, a 27-year-old from Nevada, was believed to have been targeting the National Football League offices.
New York police have noted that the city has experienced historically low levels of gun-related violence in recent months.
The recent shooting incident arrives just three months ahead of the New York mayoral election, coinciding with President Donald Trump’s deployment of federal agents in Washington DC to combat crimes attributed to youth.
On Friday, President Trump directed federal agents onto the streets of Washington DC to address what he described as "totally out of control" crime rates.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment