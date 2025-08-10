403
Legendary Astronaut Jim Lovell Passes Away
(MENAFN) Jim Lovell, the astronaut who successfully navigated the Apollo 13 mission back to Earth in 1970, has passed away at the age of 97.
Nasa described him as someone who "turned a potential tragedy into a success" after a mission to land on the Moon was called off due to an explosion onboard the spacecraft while it was hundreds of thousands of miles from our planet.
Millions of viewers around the world watched on television as Lovell and his two fellow astronauts safely splashed down in the Pacific Ocean—a moment now regarded as one of the most memorable in the chronicles of space exploration.
Lovell, who also took part in the Apollo 8 mission, earned the distinction of being the first man to travel to the Moon twice, though he never actually set foot on its surface.
Sean Duffy, acting head of Nasa, praised Lovell for helping the United States’ space program "forge a historic path."
In a heartfelt statement, Lovell's family expressed: "We will miss his unshakeable optimism, his sense of humor, and the way he made each of us feel we could do the impossible. He was truly one of a kind."
Tom Hanks, who portrayed Lovell in the 1995 film Apollo 13, described him as one of those rare individuals "who dare, who dream, and who lead others to the places we would not go on our own."
