RSETI's Free Vocational Training Brings New Hope To Rural Women

MENAFN - IANS) Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh), Aug 10 (IANS) Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing women empowerment initiative, rural women in Burhanpur district are scripting a new chapter of self-reliance. With the assistance from Ministry of Rural Development, a specialised beauty parlour training programme is being conducted for hundreds of housewives and young girls across the district at the RSETI (Rural Self Employment Training Institutes).

The three-month training course has been designed specifically for women who aspire to learn new skills and start their own small businesses. Women from multiple villages are participating enthusiastically, learning technical aspects of beauty services including hair styling, makeup, facials, and skin care.

The core objective of this initiative is to enable economic independence among rural women, helping them become contributors to their household income and take control of their livelihoods. The programme not only boosts their technical skills but also instils self-confidence and inspires them to dream bigger.

Roshni Dayaram Pawar, a trainee, said:“I'm excited to be learning something so useful. This training is helping me build a future where I can support myself and my family. We are being given free accommodation and food.”

Kirti Sanju Kushwaha, another young participant, added:“I always wanted to open my own parlour. Thanks to this opportunity, I now have the skills and the confidence to do that.”

Jai Shri Mahendra Kushwaha, one of the trainees, shared:“This training is giving me respect in my family and society. I am grateful to the government for this support.”

Roshni Kushwaha also echoed similar sentiments, saying:“This programme has transformed my thinking. I now believe I can be financially independent.”

The initiative is part of a broader government vision to build a 'Sashakt Bharat' (Empowered India) by providing rural women with tangible skills and livelihood opportunities.

Gopal Krishna, Director of RSETI shared that the institute has been operational since 2011 and functioning from its current building since 2016. RSETI is dedicated to providing residential, free-of-cost vocational training to women, especially those from rural backgrounds.

“Currently, a Junior Beautician Training Course is underway, with 31 women enrolled from various villages across the district. Earlier, on August 3rd, a previous batch successfully completed a stitching course, showcasing the diversity of skills being imparted. The institute caters to women aged 18 to 45 years, offering short-term courses aimed at equipping them with practical, employment-oriented skills,” Krishna said.

One of the key features of RSETI is that, following training, women are supported in accessing bank loans to help them establish their own enterprises. This financial linkage plays a crucial role in turning training into tangible economic empowerment, he added.

Kshama Das, an official from RSETI, emphasised that all training provided at the institute is completely free of cost. She added that this initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'Sashakt Bharat' (Empowered India)-a vision in which women play a central role. She highlighted that lots of women from different parts of the district are currently enrolled in the beauty parlour course, and many of them are preparing to launch their own centres.

By becoming financially self-reliant, these women are not just transforming their own lives-they are also contributing to the broader national goal of women-led development.

All the participants expressed deep gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Rural Development for making such transformative initiatives accessible in rural India.